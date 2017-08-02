DTT Introduces HD Analog and IP Systems to Enhance Video Quality

Customers will recognize the value of our offerings and will appreciate the flexibility of our wide range of services

On August 1st, leading provider of video surveillance and loss prevention solutions, DTT, announced the support of IP (Internet Protocol) Cameras and HD (High Definition) Analog. After stringent testing, DTT is adding these major enhancements for high quality video to their existing and future customer base.

DTT’s support of HD Analog and IP systems have improved the video quality significantly. This addition will give restaurant owners and retail operators the ability to adjust the video quality according to their bandwidth. “We are very proud to include this new technology to DTT’s video-based managed solutions. Customers will recognize the value of our offerings and will appreciate the flexibility of our wide range of services,” says Sam Naficy, Founder/CEO for DTT. “We are always eager at DTT to deliver the best solutions to our customers that will affect their bottom line positively.”

Having this cutting-edge technology integrated with DTT’s Enterprise Management Portal, franchisees and brand operators will be able to remotely access and live view their stores from any web-based device as well as downloading their high-quality recordings. “It’s an exciting evolution for DTT”, says Adam Watson, VP of Operations and Product Management for DTT. “Exceptional image quality provides a whole new level of user experience in addition to increasing the overall effectiveness of video surveillance. Clients are looking for better image quality and DTT is delivering a superior product.”

As many restaurant and retail operators and owners use traditional analog solutions, DTT has been working with current customers to upgrade their systems to HD Analog that guarantees a better viewing of their videos. Switching to HD Analog will dramatically increase the image quality without affecting the system’s cost.

DTT’s combination of audio, video and POS integration offers a unique surveillance and loss prevention tool to restaurants and retail store owners with an enterprise management portal that improve organizations’ operations, efficiencies and profitability.

About DTT

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, DTT provides digital video surveillance solutions to the hospitality and specialty retail industries. DTT was founded in 1999 by Sam Naficy, leveraging the power of emerging digital technology to support the needs of a broad base of clientele. Since first launched, DTT has equipped, serviced and supported more than 35,000 clients. Every day, software provided by DTT protects trillions of dollars in assets and oversees nearly 2 million employees. Some of the world’s most popular and respected restaurant brands use DTT including McDonald’s, SUBWAY®, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, Auntie Anne’s, and Potbelly Sandwich Works, to name a few. Please visit http://www.dttusa.com for more information.