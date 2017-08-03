“EPPS is exactly the kind of high-profile event our company will continue to be involved in,” said Friesen.

Innotech Nutrition, a natural health product manufacturing and distribution company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, had a successful time networking with major retail buyers at Vitamin, Sports Nutrition and Weight Management Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

This ECRM event took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel at Wild Horse Pass from June 25 to 28. The trade show presented an opportunity for businesses from all over the nutritional products and cosmeceutical industries a chance to meet with major retail buyers. Buyers and sellers discussed the benefits of the seller’s products, along with marketing strategies and future goals.

“We relish the opportunity to show off the various benefits of Innotech’s amazing natural products,” said Kelsey Friesen, President of Innotech Nutrition. “This naturally fits in with our efforts to expand into the American market, targeting our products toward health-conscious consumers looking to improve heart health without relying on artificial ingredients.”

Innotech offers consumers with high-quality supplements, protein shakes, and other top-level products. The family-owned company started small with a protein shake called BodyFlex AM and a heart health product called CardioFlex Q10. Through years of rapid growth, the company now manufactures and distributes a wide variety of products and generates millions in sales annually, with its products sold in more than 5,000 health food stores and major retailers.

Innotech products are ideal for workout enthusiasts who want supplements that aren’t loaded with stimulants, fillers, sugar, and other harmful ingredients. Every product the company produces is also non-GMO with ingredients sourced by leading suppliers in the industry.

For example, the company’s, Australian Grass-Fed Whey Protein includes vitamins, minerals and amino acids to maximize performance opportunities. The company calls it the best breakfast, the ideal meal replacement, and the smoothie mix of champions. Another example is the company’s PowerPlay Sport, the only pre/intra workout collagen support product available on the market. This elite sports drink used for accelerating energy, performance and recovery through five grams of amino acids. Athletes focused on building their cardiovascular health can use the product to achieve their health goals. It comes in three great flavors: grape, orange and cran-blueberry.

“EPPS is exactly the kind of high-profile event our company will continue to be involved in,” said Friesen. “Our goal is to continue to grow our North American sales and deliver our products to anyone looking for a natural way to stay healthy.”

For more information about Innotech Nutrition and its products, visit http://www.innotechnutrition.com.