2016-2017 Tri-M Music Honor Society® Chapters of the Year Announced

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2016-2017 Tri-M® Music Honor Society Chapter of the Year. The National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly, and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.

The Tri-M® National Chapter of the Year (Junior and Senior) will receive an engraved permanent service plaque along with the Chapter of the Year Scholarship award. Scholarships must be used to fund a professional development activity for the chapter including, but not limited to, clinicians, master classes, field trips, conference travel, or summer music program scholarships. The Senior Division Chapter of the Year received a $1,000 scholarship, and the Junior Division Chapter of the Year received a $800 scholarship. Runners-up also received scholarships for their schools.

Senior Division

Chapter of the Year

John L. Miller Great Neck North High School – Great Neck, NY

Joseph Rutkowski, advisor

First Runner Up

Half Hollow Hills High School West – Dix Hills, NY

Karen Romeo, advisor

Second Runner Up

Homestead High School – Cupertino, CA

John Burn, advisor

Junior Division

Chapter of the Year

Elizabeth Davis Middle School – Chester, VA

Jon Schoepflin, advisor

First Runner Up

Cooperative Middle School – Stratham, NH

Jennifer Ramsay, advisor

Second Runner Up

North Clayton Middle School – College Park, GA

Jamez Dudley, advisor

The Tri-M Music Honor Society is the international music honor society for middle/junior high and high school students. It is designed to recognize students for their academic and musical achievements, reward them for their accomplishments and service activities, and to inspire other students to excel at music and leadership. Through more than 1,900 active chartered chapters, and approximately 75,000 student members, Tri-M has helped young people provide years of service through music in schools throughout the world. Each year, these students contribute more than 750,000 service hours to their schools and local communities, and raise nearly $1 million for causes they care about. NAfME awards more than $4,500 in scholarships each year to chapters that demonstrate exceptional service and leadership. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education.

National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association orchestrates success for millions of students nationwide and has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members, the organization is the voice of music education in the United States.

