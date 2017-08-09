Denver Fencing Center is USA Fencing Largest Member Club

"Through the leadership of Nathan Anderson and his staff, Denver Fencing Center has grown tremendously over the years, becoming the program with the most USA Fencing members in the United States out of more than 600 registered clubs."

Founded in 2004 with 17 original members and a vision to bring the sport of fencing to as many Denver residents as possible, the Denver Fencing Center (“DenverFencingCenter.com” or “DFC”) is now the nation’s largest USA Fencing Member club with over 350 members and many more engaging in camps and special events each year.

“We are very excited to achieve this important milestone. I credit my general manger Maggie Barrett and a great coaching staff who lead by example and skillfully teach this exciting sport to people of all ages and abilities,” commented DFC Head Coach Nathan Anderson.

Located in near Santa Fe and Evans in the Ruby Hill neighborhood, DFC recently expanded its dedicated facility and parking lot to support a new phase of growth. DFC offers over 30 classes, training, and private lesson options per week at its owner operated facility at 1930 S. Navajo St. In the summer DFC runs 9 different types of fencing camps for kids and adults. During the school year, DFC will run 10 enrichment classes at various public and private schools.

According the DFC General Manager Maggie Barrett, “Most of the people who take up fencing, regardless of their age, tend to stick with it because its challenges are both mental and physical. Fencers get so focused on outwitting their opponent; they forget that they’re exercising vigorously. That’s what makes it so enjoyable.”

USA Fencing is growing and succeeding as well. In the 2016 Olympics, USA Fencing captured 4 medals, which placed it 5th in USA Team rankings. "Through the leadership of Nathan Anderson and his staff, Denver Fencing Center has grown tremendously over the years, becoming the program with the most USA Fencing members in the United States out of more than 600 registered clubs," said USA Fencing Executive Director Kris Ekeren. "I'm pleased to congratulate Denver Fencing Center on its success as fencing continues to grow and thrive in clubs throughout the nation."

DFC posted very impressive results in the 2016-2017 competitive season. Fencing Master and 1984 Olympian Henri Darricau made his 3rd Veteran World Champion Team in Men’s Foil. Epee Coach Maciek Czyzowicz became National Champion in Veteran 50 Men Epee, 25 years after he won Olympic Gold in Team Men’s Pentathlon. Coach Jason Mighell won the Pan American Games in Veteran A Men’s Sabre. GM Maggie Barrett earned her first National Medal in Women’s Epee. “With my coaches still fencing, I think they relate better to their fencers and the students listen better to coaches to that can still bring home the shiny medals.” says, Coach Nathan Anderson.

Limited spots are still available in the DFC Fall Classes which start after Labor Day. The Denver Fencing Center is open Monday-Thursday from 4pm to 9:00pm, Fridays from 3pm to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 7:30 am to 11:00 am and by appointment for private lessons. Contact Nathan Anderson at 303-922-7288 or visit DenverFencingCenter.com for online registration.