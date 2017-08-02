We’re excited that the great people of East Texas are coming alongside us to change and save lives in Liberia. Their support shows the amazing impact we can have when communities join together to do something meaningful together.

Access partner The Last Well today (TLW) announced the launch of a new “East Texas for Liberia” initiative. This will see residents of Tyler and other communities in East Texas helping fund water projects in Liberia, as part of TLW’s plan to bring clean water border to border in this impoverished country by the end of the decade.

The East Texas for Liberia campaign was started by a small group of passionate people in Tyler who wanted to further TLW’s mission. Their enthusiasm spread to surrounding communities and now encompasses the whole of the East Texas region. As part of the fundraising initiative, TLW and its volunteers will host three screenings of the acclaimed documentary Thirst. The first showing will be at KE Bushman’s Celebration Center in Bullard, Texas on August 22nd, with three further screenings at locations soon to be announced on September 12 and 26 and October 24.

The campaign-closing event will be held in Bergfield Park in Tyler on November 11. People looking for more information on these events can check TLW’s website at http://www.thelastwell.org and follow the organization’s social media feeds, including @TheLastWell on Twitter and @thelastwell on Instagram.

“We’re excited that the great people of East Texas are coming alongside us to change and save lives in Liberia,” said Todd Phillips, TLW founder and director. “Their support shows the amazing impact we can have when communities join together to do something meaningful together.”

Anyone wishing to host an event in East Texas can contact TLW’s Associate Director of Development Ryan Tew at ryan.tew(at)thelastwell.org. They can also make a donation or start a fundraising campaign on TLW’s website at https://thelastwell.org/get-involved/ Those wishing to give via check can send their contribution to:

The Last Well, attn. Jennifer Holland 2255 Ridge Road, Suite 206A Rowlett, TX 75087

