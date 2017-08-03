The cloud-based software company was identified by Insights Success for its "user-friendly and client-centric" solutions

The business magazine Insights Success has named compensation planning software company HRsoft among the year's top ten performing HRM solution providers.

To determine the standout software companies, Insights Success looked at adaptiveness to evolving workplace trends, including pay equity, workforce diversity, and globalization. In the article naming HRsoft a top ten contender, Insights Success stated that HRsoft is "leading the way for HRM providers in the area of compensation management and total rewards."

Through its advanced yet user-friendly Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, HRsoft removes the complexity of compensation planning by providing companies with simplified planning tools. For both compensation and total rewards, their solutions replace spreadsheets and paper-intensive workflows to deliver "industry leading configurability and functionality that their clients love," according to the article.

HRsoft credits its success to three key drivers: its people, its approach, and its technology. While its end-to-end compensation solution and award-winning InSITE technology are among the company's most powerful features, clients confirm that the HRsoft team is one of its best qualities. One client in particular, Luke Malloy, who is the VP of Compensation for Ameriprise Financial states, "Great solution; even better people."

Moving forward, HRsoft aims to continue providing its high level of customer support by working directly with their clients, thereby allowing them become more efficient with both their time and their budgets.

About HRsoft

HRsoft is a leading provider of cloud-based compensation planning and total rewards software. Our cloud based SaaS solutions combine best of breed features with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that simplifies and automates the entire compensation process. From complex compensation cycles to communicating total rewards, we help employers save time and their best employees. Learn more at https://www.HRsoft.com.