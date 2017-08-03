Trade Ideas Chosen as 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

Holly the AI This award underscores our team’s commitment to delivering actionable intelligence that vastly improves investment decisions in today’s difficult capital markets

Trade Ideas LLC, the leader in actionable intelligence for the capital markets, today announced its status as one of the winners of the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2017, recognizing the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds that best exemplified the goal of the award, which is to recognize innovative, disruptive companies well positioned to grow at an explosive rate. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions, and finalist presentations. Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration.

“2017’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.”

“We are honored to win the Red Herring Top 100 North America award. It’s a prestigious industry benchmark that all high-growth companies aspire to achieve. This award underscores our team’s commitment to delivering actionable intelligence that vastly improve investment decisions in today’s difficult capital markets,” commented David Aferiat, Trade Ideas’ Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “The Red Herring 100 emphasizes innovation, which is the hallmark of Trade Ideas. Like our fellow winners, Trade Ideas technology is significantly changing our industry, enabling subscribers and partners to improve their ability to identify and capture alpha opportunities in the market.”

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Trade Ideas embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Trade Ideas should be proud of its achievement – the competition was incredibly strong.”

Trade Ideas is widely acknowledged as the FinTech/InvesTech’s most innovative, machine learning A.I. SaaS solution as evaluated by top-tier partnering institutions, third-party testing agencies and as recognized by numerous industry publications. Trade Ideas is also recognized this month as a Inc. 5000 company for exhibiting significant growth and a sustainable business model.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

About Trade Ideas LLC

Trade Ideas creates actionable market intelligence for institutions, advisors, and self-directed investors to make consistently informed decisions mitigating risk and capturing alpha. As a SaaS Fintech innovator for over 13 years, Trade Ideas leverages algorithms derived from recursive, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence to develop trade plans and produce statistically tested, optimized performance results. Trade Ideas' inputs include Big Data sets from U.S. and Canadian market feeds, technical, fundamental, and non-structured data sets such as news and social media. Trade Ideas' client base is from around the world totaling more than 8,000 with operations in the U.S., Canada, China, and Europe.

Sign up to receive Trade Ideas’ Trade of the Week every Monday with the trade details, charts, and the reason it’s chosen.

Next step: Schedule a demo or find out more about Trade Ideas LLC by calling (760) 230-0713 or visiting http://www.trade-ideas.com/professional/.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/TradeIdeas