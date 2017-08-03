We want to provide attendees with insight into how blockchains are currently being used to fix problems in healthcare and what more can be done in the future.

BTC Media has announced the agenda and speaker lineup for its second annual blockchain conference tailored for the healthcare industry, Distributed: Health, to be held in Nashville, Tennessee from September 25-26, 2017.

Co-hosted with Hashed Health, the conference will give attendees a chance to hear from Neil de Crescenzo, CEO of Change Healthcare; Houman Haddad, financial officer with the World Food Programme; Ray Herschman, vice president of accountable care strategy and business development at Cerner Corporation; David Houlding, director of healthcare privacy and security at Intel Corporation; Mike Jacobs, distinguished engineer with Optum; Lori Melichar, director of the Pioneer Portfolio at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Cab Morris, deputy director of strategy for the Illinois Department of Finance.

The conference will also feature detailed information tracks for payments, identity, pharma, IoT and population health, providing attendees with insight into how blockchain technology can and has offered solutions to specific pain points in the healthcare industry.

“We’re seeing so much momentum around blockchain technology solutions for the healthcare industry,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Media. “We want to provide attendees with insight into how blockchains are currently being used to fix problems in healthcare and what more can be done in the future.”

More than 750 attendees are expected, including leaders of major healthcare enterprises and founders of distributed ledger startups. In addition to exploring how blockchain technology can create a more cost-effective and consumer-oriented system, Distributed: Health will parse the details of international systems and regulatory updates from D.C. The conference will also offer technical training for developers interested in learning blockchain protocols and a venture capital forum.

Hashed Health is a healthcare innovation firm leveraging the blockchain and distributed ledger technologies to transform the healthcare system. In addition, BTC Media and Hashed Health are hosting a hackathon, code camp and continuing legal education seminar.

"Distributed ledger technologies play a critical role in how healthcare will evolve over the next decade," said John Bass, CEO of Hashed Health. "BTC Media, Hashed Health and thought-leaders from around the globe are coming together to advance health innovation in September. Anyone interested in next-generation healthcare should not miss this event."

Distributed: Health will again be held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in the heart of downtown Nashville, one of the largest healthcare cities in the world. Nashville is home to nine of the 10 largest hospital corporations, with more than 250 other healthcare companies based in the region.

For details and registration, visit distributed.com/events/health.

