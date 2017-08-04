Kelleher Associates Expands Corporate Services

Kelleher Associates today announced the addition of two veteran sales experts. Grace Rajewski and Brian Yeagley joined Kelleher Associates as directors of business development. The two team members will focus on bringing Kelleher executive and career coaching services to a wider market.

“As mid-size companies strive for scale, competitive advantage, and increased profitability, Kelleher Associates offers an array of services designed to accelerate the achievement of these objectives,” said Mitch Wienick, president of Kelleher Associates. “We deliver unmatched, customized career and executive services to our clients. The addition of Grace and Brian will enable us to extend our awareness and deepen our messaging to this important, and growing, business segment.”

Grace Rajewski brings 20 years of sales experience in the professional services industry at the Executive/C Level. She comes to Kelleher with an extensive history at firms including The Graham Company, USI, Marsh, and Arthur Gallagher. Grace also provided outsourced Risk/Insurance and Human Resources services to mid-market companies in the tri-state area through her own successful consulting firm. She is a dedicated advocate for her clients to ensure they receive tailored solutions, measurable results and exceptionally responsive service.

Brian Yeagley joins Kelleher Associates with more than 15 years of experience working with organizations across the United States, with particular emphasis on those headquartered in the Delaware Valley. He held a variety of sales and account management roles at Iron Mountain where he worked for over a decade. Brian has built a reputation on understanding the business objectives of his clients and designing solutions that are customized to their needs and goals.

Kelleher Associates was recently acquired by AchieveNext ®, a professional services firm providing M & A Readiness, Risk Monitoring, Board Governance and Career Services. Kelleher Associates is the core provider of AchieveNext’s career services.

“We are thrilled to see the growth of Kelleher Associates. The addition of Grace and Brian to the team creates new opportunities for our expanding service lines to further support our AchieveNext communities,” said Nick Araco, CEO of AchieveNext.

Both Grace and Brian are committed to charitable organizations in their community and have volunteered as board leadership. Grace, who currently lives in the Philadelphia area, graduated from Saint Joseph’s University before completing her Master’s Degree with an international study tour in Southeast Asia. Brian graduated from West Chester University and now calls Montgomery County home.

For more information, contact AchieveNext at 610-492-7400.

About Kelleher Associates

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2018, Kelleher Associates is the region's premier career transition, executive coaching, and training and development firm. As an independent firm, Kelleher offers a highly unique and successful consultative approach that has helped thousands of senior executives secure new fulfilling positions, further their career goals and maximize their performance across the enterprises they serve. The approach of Kelleher Associates is positively different, leading to proven results for Kelleher clientele. For more information, visit http://www.Kelleherllc.com.

About AchieveNext®

AchieveNext, LLC, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a boutique career, executive, and board services firm serving both public and private, predominantly mid-market corporations and organizations in North America. AchieveNext® is also the parent company of The CFO Alliance, a professional community of more than 7,000 Chief Financial Officers from middle- market companies across North America ranging from $10 million to over $1 billion in revenue. For more information, visit AchieveNext® at http://www.AchieveNext.com.