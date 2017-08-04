”We’re proud that our generous home owners have joined us in this effort,” said Mary. “Working with them, Summit Mountain Rentals will continue to support our local community in as many ways as we can.”

Mark and Mary Waldman, owners of Summit Mountain Rentals (SMR), a Breckenridge and Frisco vacation rental and property management company, have established a charitable fund named “The SMR Foundation” in their latest effort to support the local Summit County community.

In establishing the “donor-advised fund” in collaboration with The Summit Foundation, Mark and Mary took a unique approach in engaging their vacation property owners in the program. Each of their owners has been encouraged to donate a percentage of their rental income towards the fund. In turn, Summit Mountain Rentals is matching the amount each owner decides to contribute, up to 3 percent. Thus far, 13 owners have signed on to support the program that is the first of its kind in Summit County.

“The Summit Foundation is an incredible asset to the community, and we’re excited that our property owners are joining us in this effort,” Mark noted. “We’re also proud that our first year of donations will create an adult education scholarship at Colorado Mountain College.”

The growing short-term rental market, largely identified with online rental sites such as VRBO and Airbnb, has received some negative press for its impact on local communities. The Waldmans believe that the foundation is an example of the new and growing industry is having a positive impact on Summit County.

”We’re proud that our generous home owners have joined us in this effort,” said Mary. “Working with them, Summit Mountain Rentals will continue to support our local community in as many ways as we can.”

Mark and Mary started the SMR Foundation with an initial $25,000 donation in 2016, which has already grown to $30,000 since its establishment. The fund helps to support local initiatives including adult education, animal well-being, affordable housing, and outdoor maintenance programs.

Charitable contributions and community involvement have been a center piece of the Waldmans’ business philosophy and a tenant of their mission to be the best vacation rental management company in Summit County. Mark discussed some of the current and past events and initiatives they have supported.

“We are the primary lodging sponsor for the Breckenridge Music Festival, a driving force in the fantastic growth of the arts in Breckenridge and Summit County,” Mark said. “We are also an ongoing sponsor of the National Repertory Orchestra, offering lodging to help young musicians learn and grow.” Other community resources that Summit Mountain Rentals supports include the Backstage Theater, which brings world-class theater to Breckenridge, the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity, and the World Snow Sculpture competition.

