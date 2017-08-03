Ruben Corona “Ruben will help catapult eConnect’s innovative suite of products within our core verticals, such as casinos, resorts, nightclubs, restaurants and amusement parks.”- Henry Valentino, CEO of eConnect

eConnect, Inc., a Las Vegas-based software company which provides hospitality and gaming companies with a platform for actionable information, reinforced by video has named Ruben Corona as its VP of Sales and Marketing. Ruben brings his experience as a strategic business leader, sales team developer, and growth catalyst to eConnect. Henry Valentino, CEO of eConnect said, “Ruben will help catapult eConnect’s innovative suite of products within our core verticals, such as casinos, resorts, nightclubs, restaurants and amusement parks.”

After more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in organic revenue production and building and strengthening sales forces, Mr. Corona said, “I am very excited and humbled to be named the new VP of Sales & Marketing at eConnect. They are one of the fastest-growing technology businesses in the country. Every year, they are developing revolutionary technology which delivers actionable information to gaming and hospitality companies globally.”

His previous senior management experience includes roles as the VP of Sales and Strategy of 3PEA International, President of IRAP Consulting, VP of Sales for the Oracle Partner Network as well as territorial management positions for Zensar Technologies and Thought Digital LLC.

About eConnect

eConnect™ is a cutting-edge technology company that helps improve business performance through data and video intelligence. The company seamlessly integrates digital video surveillance with transactional data from point-of-sale (POS), casino systems, people counting and other data sources to quickly and directly improve profitability, efficiency and the guest experience. eConnect offers measurable ROI within months of system deployment. The software tools are world-renowned for their ability to discover previously unknown problems, thereby reducing eliminating sources of loss and correcting operational problems. For more information, visit http://www.econnectglobal.com