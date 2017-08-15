With the current climate of fear and insecurity surrounding…the management of pain, there is tremendous opportunity for education…using a biopsychosocial model. [The APP Track] will reflect the best in multidisciplinary care and education

PAINWeek®—the largest US pain conference for frontline practitioners—is celebrating its 11th annual meeting. The Advanced Practice Provider track, presented on Thursday, September 7, will focus on practice issues surrounding pain education and management most pertinent to nurse practitioners, physician assistants, clinical nurse specialists, and other frontline clinicians. The full day of diverse educational offerings includes The Importance of Appropriate Chart Documentation: Pitfalls to Help Avoid Litigation; Case Based Learning: A Multidisciplinary Review; Blending, Melting, or Throwing Off a Cliff: Abuse Deterrent Technologies to Minimize Opioid Abuse; and The Green-Eyed Martian: Do Healthcare Disparities Exist in Pain Management?

Presenter Theresa Mallick-Searle, MS, NP-BC, ANP-BC, commented: “To paraphrase Einstein, ‘education is not about the learning of facts, but training the mind to think.’ With the current climate of fear and insecurity surrounding the best way to engage in the management of pain, there is tremendous opportunity for education and embracing the multidisciplinary care paradigm of using a biopsychosocial model. This year’s Advanced Practice Provider track at PAINWeek will reflect the best in multidisciplinary care and education.”

NEW! The Wound Care Track will inform attendees of the importance of proper care of the body’s largest organ. In the first session, Insult to Injury: Wound and Other Pains in a Wound Care Patient, the presenter will review the many causes of pain related to different wound conditions and discuss treatment options. Woundology: The Spectrum of Reasons Why the Epithelium Gets Lost will highlight major causes of wounds and review common sense ways to make a diagnosis and decide whether to treat or refer. These sessions will be presented on Saturday, September 9.

Presenter Michael S. Miller DO, FACOS, FAPWHA, WCC, comments, “A quote often attributed to Benjamin Franklin is ‘In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.' The medical certainty parallel would unquestionably be related to seeing patients presenting with nonhealing wounds and other causes for their pain including those wounds. These wound related problems have been moved into the realm of specialty care medicine, despite their overwhelming presence in the primary care office. More, when they are present simultaneously, the eternal conundrum of chicken or egg first can create a diagnostic and treatment dilemma. Fortunately, by avoiding a ‘Ready, Fire, Aim’ mentality, and taking the time to establish definitive diagnoses for the presenting wound issues and the accompanying pain issues, a logical evaluation of interrelationships is possible. The key then is to treat the wounds when their presence is a cause of the pain, but also to be sure that the treatments for nonwound pain simultaneously existing do not detrimentally impact the healing of the wound.”

PAINWeek 2017 expects to welcome over 2300 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals for a comprehensive program of course offerings, satellite events, and exhibits. Additionally, over 100 exhibitors will be participating at the Exhibit Hall, commencing with the traditional Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening.

Peruse the Schedule at a Glance, available at painweek.org/schedule, for a comprehensive overview of tracks and courses. As at prior PAINWeek conferences, the 2017 curriculum will feature a wealth of course concentrations, including behavioral pain management, health coaching, interventional pain management, master classes, medical/legal, neurology, palliative care, pharmacotherapy, physical therapy, as well as special interest sessions such as The Regulatory Agency Will See You Now; Itsa Schmerz! Acute Post-Op Pain Management; and Ketamine: Not Just for Horses.

The PAINWeek curriculum now encompasses over 120 CE/CME course hours, enabling attendees to earn up to 35.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

