BigHand North America Announces Strategic Partnership with DTI

BigHand "DTI seeks to deliver best-of-breed solutions to our clients and BigHand technology can help us do that."

BigHand North America, a supplier of speech, workflow and document creation technology to law firms, and DTI, a global legal process outsourcing (LPO) company providing eDiscovery, management services, litigation support and court reporting, today announced their strategic partnership. DTI will implement the BigHand Delegate workflow management platform, BigHand Now, to bring enhanced efficiency and transparency to its business process service offerings.

BigHand Now is a revolutionary workflow management tool developed in cooperation with leading law firms to streamline processes around task delegation within law firms as well as with partners. DTI will use BigHand Now to coordinate and manage delegated tasks from their law firm clients in a centralized dashboard that will give DTI and its clients:



The ability to capture critical, high-value data and analytics

Insight into the work being performed

Confirm that established service level agreements are met

Continually improved service delivery

“DTI seeks to deliver best-of-breed solutions to our clients and BigHand technology can help us do that,” said Julie J. Colgan, senior director of strategy and innovation at DTI. “BigHand Now is robust and user-friendly, promising smooth deployment, effective work tracking, and valuable insights to drive informed business decisions.”

“DTI is a recognized, best-in-class provider of services and solutions for law firms,” said Eric Wangler, president, BigHand North America. “BigHand is proud to be part of the excellence they provide their clients and we are confident our technology, aligned with their top-notch services will continue to build on the already strong DTI client relationships.”

BigHand is exhibiting at ILTACON in Las Vegas Aug. 13 – 17, and is offering personal and group demos of all of their technology solutions, including Voice, Delegate (which includes BigHand Now), Produce and Improve. DTI is sponsoring ILTACON and DTI experts will be on hand for demonstrations and discussions.

About DTI

DTI is a leading legal process outsourcing (LPO) company serving law firms and corporations around the globe. DTI helps its clients accelerate the changes they must make to remain competitive. DTI is a preeminent leader in the management of information and processes. The company manages risks and minimizes costs associated with complex litigation and compliance functions. The extensive experience in eDiscovery, managed services, litigation support and court reporting is unmatched in the industry. To learn more about DTI’s global footprint, flexibility, capacity and world-class project management, visit https://www.dtiglobal.com/.

About BigHand

Established in 1996, BigHand supports over 280,000 professionals globally across 2,550 organizations and the number grows daily. BigHand is based in Chicago, Eindhoven, London, Sydney, Temecula and Toronto.

BigHand specializes in speech, task delegation, document creation and process improvement solutions that help customers achieve more in less time.

BigHand’s Voice, Delegation and Improvement product suites are HIPAA compliant to protect the privacy and security of protected health information (PHI) as defined in the HITECH Act. BigHand is also ISO27001 certified.

For more information, visit http://www.bighand.com, follow BigHand on Twitter and LinkedIn or contact:

BigHand Press Contact

Jami Gyurci, Senior Marketing Manager

951 506 5641

jami.gyurci(at)bighand(dot)com

bighand.com

DTI Press Contact

Jill Brown

713 933 2905

jbrown(at)DTIGlobal(dot)com