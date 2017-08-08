John Falconetti Receives National Industry Award

“The success we have had at Drummond is a testament to the people who work every day to serve the needs of our customers." - John Falconetti

Drummond CEO and Chairman, John Falconetti, has been named to the Soderstrom Society, an honors association founded by Idealliance. Drummond is a print and digital communication services company that provides brand and content delivery solutions for the retail, manufacturing, education, and distribution sectors.

Idealliance is a global industry association representing the visual communications industry, comprised of content and media creators, and their print and digital service providers, material suppliers and technology partners.

“Our 2017 Soderstrom Society inductees have served with dedication and distinction across print, mail, and digital communications and in a range of expertise in manufacturing, marketing, standards, and technology,” said David Steinhardt, Idealliance President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their accomplishments have had a positive impact on the entire industry and make graphic communications more competitive in a changing media landscape. We are pleased to be able to recognize them with induction into this illustrious circle.”

The Soderstrom Society is named for Walter E. Soderstrom, one of the founders of the Idealliance predecessor association, NAPL, and recognizes the contributions of professionals whose careers have advanced the visual communications and media industry.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected for induction into the Sodorstrom Society,” said Falconetti. “The success we have had at Drummond is a testament to the people who work every day to serve the needs of our customers. I’m proud of how our Team provides innovative solutions that we drive through integrated technology. This approach has allowed us to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace.”

About Drummond

Drummond is a third-generation communication services firm providing both printed and digital brand and communications management solutions for the retail, manufacturing, distribution, and education markets. The company has operations centers in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA, while serving customers with locations across the United States and Canada. Drummond specializes in delivering branded materials and digital assets throughout widely distributed locations. For more information, visit: http://www.drummondpress.com.