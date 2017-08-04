IKINDI Announces Advisory Board

It is with great pride that we announce the appointment of James Greene, Founder and Managing Director of Sky D Ventures, to our Board of Advisors. James will assist us in the growth of our global FinTech data management solutions business, specifically focused on strategic and commercial business growth initiatives including fund raising and sales in the financial services industry.

"It is such a privilege to welcome James Greene as the first appointee to our newly formed Board of Advisors,” said Fouad Habboub, Chief Executive Officer, IKINDI Inc. “James brings with him decades of experience and success in the global financial services industry and the technology industry. This makes him an extremely valuable addition to our team as we expand upon our offerings of streamlined Data Governance, Data Management and Data Integration solutions in the cloud to include AI and RBA capabilities in the future in this critical Asset Management space. He understands the global opportunities ripe for IKINDI’s tech solutions and brings with him the depth of vertical focused experience to help IKINDI reach the next stage in its continued tech evolution.”

Currently, James is the Founder and Managing Partner of Sky D Ventures, a private equity and advisory services company serving the global financial services and FinTech market. He has served and continues to serve on the Boards of several private and public companies in and outside of the United States.

Prior to Sky D Ventures, Mr. Greene was with a private equity and incubator firm focused on creating and scaling up enterprise class big data software companies. He previously worked with Cisco, joining in 2005 as Vice President and Global Head of its Financial Services Consulting Business. From there he served as leader of Cisco's Global Strategic Partner Organization and most recently as Vice President in its Global Advanced Services Organization. He has also held senior executive roles at Accenture and Capgemini.

"IKINDI is intently focused on ensuring their customers’ success and has a tremendous opportunity to take their FinTech Investment Data Highway solution in the cloud to enterprises addressing their Data Management, Data Integration and Data Governance initiatives as well as industry challenges that need to be addressed at speed such as sunset of Barclays POINT,” said James S. Greene. “I look forward to joining the IKINDI team and having the chance to contribute my experience and leadership to assist in catapulting IKINDI to the next level in their global data management FinTech solutions business.”

Welcome on board James!