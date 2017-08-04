NASCAR Driver Jennifer Jo Cobb Inks Deal

NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb When partnering with a new sponsor, that is what I look for - that kind of simpatico - balancing market success with giving back.

NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb signed a sponsorship agreement with Affinity Worldwide, effective July 1. Cobb, an accomplished driver, NASCAR team owner and public speaker, will be available to the various Affinity Woldwide entities and interests for speaking engagements, autograph signings and will contribute a monthly column to Affinity’s Think Realty Magazine. Cobb’s column and all Think Realty Magazine articles are available at http://www.thinkrealty.com. The Think Realty logo will appear on Cobb’s racing trucks.

Cobb holds records in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series for the female driver with the most series starts, the highest series finish and the highest finish by a woman in any of NASCAR’s top series at Daytona International Speedway. She is the only female NASCAR team owner who is also a driver. Her speaking topics include perseverance, overcoming obstacles and leadership. Cobb founded Driven 2 Honor, a not-for-profit corporation that honors, inspires and empowers U.S. female military members. She also supports the Support Military Foundation. More information about Cobb can be found at http://www.cobbracingteam.com. More information about the Driven2Honor and Support Military Foundation can be found at http://www.driven2honor.com and http://www.supportmilitary.org.

“We met Jen and immediately knew that we wanted to partner with her,” said Mike Wrenn, CEO of Affinity Worldwide. “She is an outstanding and engaging role model for women and men alike, and we look forward to having her share her perspective and leadership experience with us and with our clients.”

Said Cobb: “We have a shared passion for positively impacting the lives of others. Not only does Affinity strive to support, care for and empower their client base, they also do good work within their community. When partnering with a new sponsor, that is what I look for – that kind of simpatico – balancing market success with giving back.”

Affinity Worldwide is a family of companies spanning a broad spectrum of industries, with the empowerment and support of residential real estate investors at its core. One of its entities, Affinity Group Management, is consistently listed as one of the 100 fastest growing companies in Kansas City. Visit http://www.affinityworldwide.com for more information.

For additional comments or questions please call or email

Laura Chalk, PR Manager

Affinity Worldwide

816-398-4111 x 86172

lchalk(at)affinityworldwide(dot)com