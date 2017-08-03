It has been such a pleasure to witness the success of our TR Fire Grill restaurants in Winter Park, Florida and Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, so we can’t wait to see Malaysians fall in love with our award-winning craft concept

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of TR Fire Grill, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest restaurant, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This is the first international location for the award-winning TR Fire Grill concept. Launched in Winter Park, Florida in November 2015, TR Fire Grill has already been recognized as the 2016 Best New Restaurant, 2016 Best Craft Cocktail Bar, and for Best Cuisine in Orlando for 2015 and 2016. The TR Fire Grill in Kuala Lumpur is owned and operated by Pier Seafood Sdn. Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Revenue Valley Sdn. Bhd. Revenue Valley Sdn. Bhd. also owns and operates the Tony Roma’s restaurants in Malaysia through their Grand Companions Sdn. Bhd. subsidiary.

“It has been such a pleasure to witness the success of our TR Fire Grill restaurants in Winter Park, Florida and Waikiki Beach, Hawaii, so we can’t wait to see Malaysians fall in love with our award-winning craft concept,” said Bradley Scher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Romacorp, Inc. “Our chef-driven aesthetic uses local ingredients and flavors to create a truly exceptional experience for our guests, and we are sure that George Ang and his team are going to be incredibly successful as they introduce TR Fire Grill to Kuala Lumpur.”

TR Fire Grill is a seasonally inspired, chef-driven American bistro with a passion for crafting fresh, artisanal dishes and culinary experiences. Meats and vegetables are smoked in-house daily using real hickory wood. Steaks are 100% all-natural beef, with no antibiotics, hormones, or GMOs. Sauces and specialty condiments are made in-house, ensuring robust, authentic fresh flavor. Craft cocktails are made with liquors aged in small oak barrels or infused with the flavors of fresh fruit and spices. TR Fire Grill handcrafts their mixes and syrups in-house to create the perfect artisanal cocktail.

“I’m really excited to introduce the TR Fire Grill concept to this part of the world, and I truly believe the brand will bring the polished American casual dining landscape to a whole new level,” said George Ang, Chief Executive Officer of Revenue Valley Sdn. Bhd. “TR Fire Grill will be a new brand for our company and we look forward to having Malaysians enjoy the unique dining experience of TR Fire Grill’s distinct chef-inspired American bistro with a simple passion for crafting fresh, artisanal culinary experiences that will ignite everyone’s taste buds.”

The new TR Fire Grill restaurant is located in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur near the Petronas Twin Towers, an internationally recognized landmark featuring Aquaria, KLCC, a world-class aquarium. It is also near Berjaya Times Square, one of the largest shopping malls in the world featuring an indoor theme park and many high-level stores. The restaurant is 5,242 square feet, seats more than 180 guests, has two TVs, a cigar room, and includes a full bar for guests to enjoy TR Fire Grill’s award-winning craft cocktails and extensive wine and beer offerings.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc. is the parent company of TR Fire Grill, a new chef-inspired American bistro located in Winter Park, Florida, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Launched in November 2015, TR Fire Grill is an award-winning restaurant recognized as Best New Restaurant (2016 Winter Park Maitland Ovations Award), Best Craft Cocktail Bar (2016 Orlando Sentinel Best Bets Award), Best Happy Hour (2017 Winter Park Maitland Ovations Award) and Best Cuisine in Orlando (2015 and 2016 OpenTable Awards). TR Fire Grill is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and our new TR Fire Grill concept, visit http://www.trfiregrill.com.

For more information about TR Fire Grill franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.trfiregrillfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586.