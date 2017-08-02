erwin Wins 2017 DBTA Readers’ Choice Award for Data Modeling

We appreciate being honored again by DBTA and its readers,” says Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin, Inc. “This award means a lot to our leadership and employees as we continue to bring innovation to data modeling and the broader field of data management.

erwin Inc.,the data management experts, today announced it has won the 2017 Readers’ Choice Award for best data modeling solution from Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), the premier resource for breaking news and trends in the field of data management and analysis.

This year marks the award program’s fourth year, as well as erwin’s fourth consecutive win for erwin Data Modeler. The DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards are selected each year by the readers of DBTA magazine and DBTA.com. This year, products in 27 categories were nominated and ultimately voted upon.

“We appreciate being honored again by DBTA and its readers,” says Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin, Inc. “This award means a lot to our leadership and employees as we continue to bring innovation to data modeling and the broader field of data management. It’s been an exciting year with a new version of erwin Data Modeler, the release of erwin DM NoSQL for MongoDB modeling support, and the debut of a full-featured, cloud-based enterprise architecture solution. And there’s more to come as we’ve doubled our R&D to help customers maximize data-driven insights in actual practice, not just theory.”

“Today more than ever, businesses are looking for ways to manage and leverage their information resources to create new opportunities and deliver a real competitive advantage,” said Tom Hogan, group publisher of DBTA magazine. “There is an expanding array of solutions for storing, protecting, integrating, enhancing and analyzing data. The DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards play a key role in spreading information about products that are providing a unique value to customers. Our congratulations go out to all the winners and finalists.”

About erwin, Inc.

erwin, Inc. makes the world’s No. 1 data modeling software, trusted by more than 5,000 data professionals in 60+ countries. Combined with business process modeling, enterprise architecture, data governance and collaboration solutions, erwin provides the industry’s only unified data management platform that uses any data from anywhere to drive operational improvements and growth. The erwin Data Management Platform is the foundation of mission-critical data programs in government agencies and leading financial institutions, retailers and healthcare companies around the world. Please visit us at http://www.erwin.com.

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications is where the top corporations, government agencies and public institutions go to learn about the leading technologies and strategies for succeeding in our increasingly data-driven world. From live webinars to technical white papers, market research, independent analysis and breaking news stories, DBTA covers all the key issues in data management and analysis today. For more information on Database Trend and Applications, its magazine, email newsletters, Data Summit conference and web events, please visit us at http://www.dbta.com, or on Twitter @dbtrends.