Apptimize Announces Speakers for Mobilize 2017

Apptimize, a leader in mobile product innovation, today announced additional speakers for Mobilize by Apptimize 2017. Mobilize, which will take place on October 16th at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, is a conference designed for mobile product leaders to learn tips and best practices for using experimentation to create amazing apps.

Keynote speakers SC Moatti (Founder, Products that Count) and Cindy Alvarez (author of Lean Customer Development) will be joined by the following product leaders for a series of actionable breakouts and plenary sessions:

-Jeff Feng, Product Manager for Analytic Products & Experimentation Platform at Airbnb

-Erin McLaine, Global Head of Conversion Rate Optimization at Delivery Hero

-Doug Suriano, Lead iOS Engineer at HotelTonight

-Antoine Sakho, Head of Product at busuu

-Michael DeHart, Sr. Mobile Product Marketing Manager at Hotels.com

-Benedict Bleimschein, Product Manager at Runtastic

-More to be announced soon!

These mobile leaders will speak about topics including building a testing culture, accelerating in-app conversion, driving big results with a small team, strategies to drive engagement through better user experience, and testing 101.

Mobilize, now in its second year, is expected to draw 300 mobile innovators across industries. Visit Mobilize2017.com to learn more and book early bird tickets.

About Apptimize

Apptimize enables organizations to enhance their native iOS and Android apps to create amazing user experiences, improving acquisition, engagement, and retention. We do this with a platform that empowers product teams to efficiently run A/B tests, make instant updates, and personalize user experiences through staged and segmented rollouts. Apptimize, based in San Francisco, is backed by US Venture Partners, Google Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. Top apps including The Wall Street Journal, Vevo, HotelTonight, and Strava use Apptimize to continuously drive mobile growth. Visit apptimize.com to learn more.