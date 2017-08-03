Fred Reif and Debra Tama Rejoin Wilson Elser in New York

Fred's and Debbie's focus on representing European companies in the United States dovetails with Wilson Elser’s strategic initiative to meet the changing needs of the global insurance sector.

National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that Frederick Reif and Debra Tama have rejoined the firm’s New York City office as partners. The two have worked together for nearly 30 years, starting in 1988 at Wilson Elser.

Reif and Tama maintain a broad practice focused on U.S. work for European clients, including insurers, reinsurers, manufacturers, financial services providers and other entities, principally based in Germany and Austria. Reif, who is fluent in German, and Tama have been working with German law firm BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr, one of the four founding firms of Legalign Global, which includes Wilson Elser (U.S.), DAC Beachcroft (UK) and Wotton + Kearney (Australia).

“The formation of Legalign Global and our history with Wilson Elser were the impetus for our return to the firm,” said Reif. “The alliance, comprising best-in-region insurance law firms, is closely aligned with our business. Debbie and I expect to meaningfully contribute to the mission of Legalign Global and readily support client matters as we’ve been doing for years with BLD as U.S. counsel to their Europe-based clients and at times as co-counsel on cases.”

While the team is based in New York, their practice is national in scope. Among the states in which they recently have litigated cases are Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Texas.

“Fred and Debbie spent nearly 15 years at Wilson Elser, and we are pleased to have them back,” said Larry Lum, regional managing partner of the New York City office. “Their focus on representing European companies in the United States dovetails with Wilson Elser’s strategic initiative to meet the changing needs of the global insurance sector. Fred’s and Debbie’s experience will further our relationships with our Legalign Global partners and allow us to better serve the alliance’s global clients throughout the country.”

Both attorneys are recognized by their peers for their outstanding work and knowledge of the law. Reif has earned an AV® Preeminent™ rating by Martindale-Hubbell and has been selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers; Tama has been selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America.

Reif earned a B.A. degree from American University (1979), a M.A. degree from Columbia University (1981), and a J.D. degree from Villanova University School of Law (1986). Tama graduated summa cum laude from Long Island University with a B.A. degree (1981) and from Brooklyn Law School with her J.D. degree (1988).

