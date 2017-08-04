New and Expanded Inventory of Mounted Unit Bearings

The Boca Bearing Company is proud to announce the expansion of their line of Mounted Unit Bearings and Inserts. Mounted unit bearings are used when a shaft axis is perpendicular to the bearing mounting surface. Available in 2 or 4-hole configurations, flange mounted unit bearings and pillow blocks provide a method of accurate mounting fits and load support.

Stainless Steel Mounted Unit Bearings are designed to meet all of the most demanding operating environments such as the Medical, Food, Beverage or Chemical industry. Stainless Steel is ideally suited for applications that require frequent wash downs, operate near food or liquid contaminants and have a high exposure to harsh chemicals or humidity.

Boca Bearings also offers Thermoplastic Mounted Unit Bearings consisting of a high-grade, thermoplastic housing with a stainless steel insert. Full ceramic or ceramic hybrid insert bearings can be substituted upon request from a 0.5000 inch bore to a 1.5000 inch bore in both Metric and Inch sizes. Thermoplastic housings will never rust or corrode and characteristically exhibit excellent stiffness, mechanical strength and dimensional stability.

Also offered is the Mini Mounted Unit Bearings which have a rustproof housing made with a special alloy or stainless steel 304 with bearings made from high carbon chromium bearing steel or stainless steel 440C. Low profile mini mounted units are ideally suited for tight spaces. Pillow Block and Two Bolt Flange styles are available now. Selection of the appropriate bearing can be accomplished with knowledge of the shaft size and radial and thrust load requirements.

Established in 1987, Boca Bearings Company is a privately-owned business specializing in precision ceramic bearings for industrial, recreational, and hobby-oriented applications. The company works to develop specialty bearings utilized across multiple industries including robotics, fishing, radio control, biomedical and food processing. Boca Bearings aims to educate makers, students and engineers about bearings and their role in different applications through their educational programs. Through their high-quality products and intensive educational programs, the company continues to be a catalyst for innovation across their respective industries.