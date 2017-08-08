Brown Golf Announces Leadership Transition

“We are very proud of the company to date, and we look forward to growing strategically in our current and new markets.”

The leadership of Brown Golf has recently transitioned with the retirement of John A. Brown. The former President and CEO’s majority interest was purchased by the remaining three owners of the golf management company. The remaining owners are eager to continue building the company that tailors itself to meet the many needs of the golf market.

With the retirement of Mr. Brown, the ownership group now consists of John M. Brown, Chief Operating Officer; Jason Harshbarger, Chief Financial Officer; and Todd Brown, Executive Vice President.

“Our company has had success growing and procuring key partnerships in our first six and a half years,” said John M. Brown. “We are very proud of the company to date, and we look forward to growing strategically in our current and new markets.”

Brown Golf's portfolio includes properties that it owns, leases and manages in six states, including Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Missouri. Corporate offices are in Bluffton, SC and Camp Hill, PA, where the existing ownership group recently closed on its new North-East headquarters located at 106 S St Johns Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011. The company operates 21 golf facilities that include 29 golf courses.

The company’s most recent purchase was 36 holes at Palmetto Hall Plantation, Hilton Head Island, SC Brown Golf also developed a key relationship with Holiday Inn Vacation Club in May 2017 and now manages the golf courses at their resorts including Holiday Hills Resort, Branson, MO; Apple Mountain Resort, Clarksville, GA, and 54 holes of golf at Orange Lake Resort, Kissimmee, FL.

In addition, Brown Golf is involved in a long-term lease with the club members of Gainesville Country Club in Gainesville, FL and recently oversaw the complete reconstruction of the clubhouse restaurant.

Brown Golf is a creative acquisition, leasing, third-party management and consulting company that prides itself on developing creative solutions with its golf partners that provide stability, consistency and expertise for golf club owners, members, guests and employees.

Brown Golf has been listed as a Top 25 management company in Golf Inc. in 2015, 2016 and 2017. To contact and learn more about the company, visit http://www.BrownGolfManagement.com.