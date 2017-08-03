Photo: Ashlee Wilcox Photography, Documentary Associates, LLC

The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) recognized the Collegiate NAfME Chapters of five schools as “Chapters of Excellence” this past June 30. The Chapter of Excellence Recognition was developed to encourage chapters to plan and execute successful chapter music programs, professional development projects, recruitment techniques, and service projects. Recognition of excellent projects is conferred annually and is based on activities completed by the chapter between January 1 and December 31st of the year prior.

The five chapters receiving Chapter of Excellence Recognition for the 2016-2017 school year include:



Music Program: University of Montevallo – Montevallo, AL

Service: Radford University – Radford, VA

Advocacy: University of Central Missouri – Warrensburg, MO

Recruitment: Central Washington University – Ellensburg, WA

Professional Development: New Jersey City University – Jersey City, NJ

Five Collegiate NAfME members were also recognized with Professional Achievement Awards. The purpose of the Professional Achievement Award is to recognize individual Collegiate members for their commitment and dedication to NAfME and music education. This recognition is given to Collegiate members who have served their chapters in an exemplary manner.

Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2016-2017 include:



Vanessa Bliley – Central Washington University (Ellensburg, WA)

Lauren B. Lewis – Eastern Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

William Yates – University of Montevallo (Montevallo, AL)

Emily Brumbaugh – Slippery Rock University (Slippery Rock, PA)

Joshua Schmidt – University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (Oshkosh, WI)

Additionally, Vanessa Bliley of Central Washington University and Lauren B. Lewis of Eastern Carolina University were awarded Shannon Kelly Kane Scholarships. The Shannon Kelly Kane Scholarship was created by Shannon’s family and friends in coordination with NAfME to honor her exemplary life and her love of teaching music. The scholarship award is open to current members of NAfME Collegiate, who have been nominated for the NAfME Collegiate Professional Achievement Recognition.

Nominations for Collegiate NAfME Chapters of Excellence and Professional Achievement Awards for the 2017-2018 school year are due March 30, 2018.

National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association orchestrates success for millions of students nationwide and has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members, the organization is the voice of music education in the United States.

Follow NAfME and Collegiate NAfME on Facebook, and NAfME on Twitter and Instagram @NAfME.