movingimage Recognized as 2017 Hot Vendor in Enterprise Video "movingimage has emerged as one of the new players to watch through their focus on security, mobility, and third party integrations." -- Jim Lundy, founder, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research

movingimage, the leading secure Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider, has been recognized as a Hot Vendor in the 2017 Hot Vendors in Enterprise Video by Aragon Research. The report highlights movingimage’s array of capabilities that make it easy to manage and stream videos with full security and rights management, bandwidth adaptive streaming, mobile first and the ability to use video in applications like Outlook, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Adobe Experience Manager and Jive.

“The Enterprise Video market is poised for growth due in part to the need to manage the explosion of user-generated content,” said Jim Lundy, author of the report and founder, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. “movingimage has emerged as one of the new players to watch through their focus on security, mobility, and third party integrations.”

The business world has entered the era of video communication, adapting to the needs of a growing, millennial-driven workforce who increasingly rely on video as a primary source of communication. According to Aragon, enterprise video is poised for growth compared to traditional content. They expect the transition to occur between 2018 and 2019 and advise enterprises to make evaluation of Enterprise Video Platforms a priority.

“We are very pleased Aragon Research has selected us as one of their Hot Vendors in Enterprise Video,” said Oliver Jaeger, global vice president of marketing for movingimage. “At movingimage we strive to be on the leading edge of how and where people want to use video across the enterprise, while providing the infrastructure, management capabilities and security enterprises require.”

The movingimage EVP exclusively utilizes the Akamai CDN and runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, which enables enterprises to take advantage of key Azure features, including: the ability to utilize innovative service offerings such as Azure AI and machine learning for speech-to-text, pattern recognition and face recognition in video. Running on Azure also provides the movingimage EVP with high performance and availability for global customers, unlimited scalability and hosting in accordance with the strictest data protection laws.

Each year, Aragon Research selects Hot Vendors across multiple markets who have interesting, cutting-edge products, services, or technologies.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is the newest technology research and advisory firm. Aragon delivers high impact interactive research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com. Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About movingimage

As the leading global provider of secure enterprise video technology, with locations in Berlin, Tokyo, New York and San Francisco, movingimage’s mission is to revolutionize how enterprises and organizations use video. Their software-as-a-service enables companies to efficiently manage all their video assets centrally and stream them in the best quality on any device. Movingimage boasts an extensive customer portfolio of over 500 companies, including blue-chip corporations such as the Volkswagen Group, Allianz and Bayer.

