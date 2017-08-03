WoodStreet Celebrates 15 Years in Business

Wood Street is pleased to announce that August 1st marked our 15th year in business. We started as a small partnership working out of two locations – a basement, and an attic.

But the collaborations started much earlier. The name “Wood Street” actually comes from the street in Frostburg, MD where the partners had all lived at one point or another. We all worked together at various times on web and graphic design projects before coming together to found Wood Street. So, when it came time to name our business, “Wood Street” was the only idea that felt absolutely perfect.

Over the last 15 years we’ve been refining our process and building up our skillset. Now, Wood Street is one of the most sought after web design firms in the Washington, DC metro area. And in the last 5+ years, we have grown our nationwide reach considerably. We now have clients from coast to coast.

Our focus, since day one, has been on the user. Who will be using the website, app, interactive presentation, print materials, and so forth? And what are their needs? It’s this focus that has allowed us to not only grow and be successful, but to be the kind of solutions provider that our clients need and return for.

And our user-centric approach will continue to be our focus for the next 15, 30, 100 years! We’d like to thank our team, our families, and our clients. None of this would have been possible without each and every one of you!