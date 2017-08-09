GFive Cultivation Legally Grows in Nevada

The Green Rush expands to the “City of Lights.” GFive Cultivation is breaking new ground in the industry and officially starting their first harvest, making history as the first-ever African-American owned and operated cannabis cultivation licensed by the state of Nevada.

Created by childhood friends Larry Smith and Shawn Holman, GFive Cultivation is a family-owned and operated lifestyle brand that specializes in providing ethically grown premium grade medical marijuana. The “green” product will sell in licensed dispensaries and production facilities in the Las Vegas area. Additionally, mogul Damon Dash joined the company to provide strategic marketing initiatives to promote growth and build visibility.

"Although new and emerging, we’re entering the Green Rush, not for us, but for our community," states Founder and CEO, Larry Smith. “GFive is not only a company but a family building a business enterprise and creating a lasting legacy for the next generation. For our community far and near, we want to provide a positive outlook to the community and exercise financial freedom, legally.”

Officially growing this month, GFive Cultivation will produce more than 20 strains including Gorilla Glue Gelato, Platinum Girl Scout Cookies, Kimber Kosher and Panama Red in customized packages to all licensed dispensaries.

For additional information, please visit the website gfivecultivation.com and follow on social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook.

###

About GFive Cultivation

GFive Cultivation, LLC is a family-owned and operated lifestyle brand created by childhood friends Larry Smith and Shawn Holman. The company specializes in providing premium-grade medical marijuana to licensed dispensaries and production facilities in Clark County. The mission is to educate medical patients, deliver stellar client satisfaction, and ethically cultivate superior cannabis in a safe and secure environment. GFive Cultivation remains committed to elevating the community through numerous give-back initiatives such as signature events, global partnerships, and charitable efforts.