Plasco ID (Plasco) announced it has strengthened the breadth and accessibility of its identification security solutions in the Latin American market. The global leader of photo identification equipment recently launched an ecommerce website built entirely for its customer-base in Central and South America.

Plasco ID, the parent of four successful ecommerce brands, modeled the new Latin American website after its top-performing ID Wholesaler site. The Latin American version of the ID Wholesaler site encompasses the same cutting-edge design and convenient user-interface featured on its North American sister but is built entirely in Spanish for the Latin American community. The Spanish site allows end-users to fulfill their identification needs through Plasco’s Latin America reseller network, further solidifying industry partnerships. Using iGlobal’s Cross-Border E-Commerce Technology, visitors can select one of 18 Latin American countries, which seamlessly applies real-time tax fees and shipping rates to the shopping cart.

“It is an immense pleasure and accomplishment to broaden the distribution of our wide selection of the industry’s best solutions, supported by the industry’s best professionals, to our Latin American customers,” said Ivan Spicker, Sales Director for Plasco ID.

The new website was revealed at a recent event hosted by Plasco ID. Over 100 guests traveled from 22 countries across South America, Central America, and Europe to participate in the two-day event. Taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, guests were treated to informative presentations reviewing the current state of the identification solutions industry, plus forecasts that hint at an exciting future.

”The knowledge-sharing that occurred over the course of our industry event was energizing. Top manufacturers shared insights and innovations that are on the horizon for the identification security industry, leaving our guests motivated and inspired,” exclaimed Chris Penn, Chief Marketing Officer for Plasco ID.

Visit the new ID Wholesaler Latin American website at https://es.idwholesaler.com. To learn more about our Latin America distribution partners, contact Ivan Spicker at (888) 457-5272.

About Plasco ID

Founded in 1983 and with offices in Miami, Minneapolis, and Deerfield Beach, Fla., Plasco ID (http://www.PlascoID.com) is the global leader in identification solutions. Plasco ID employs a direct sales force as well as a manufacturer-trained technical support staff and manages four ecommerce websites. With its enterprise solutions, integration services, distribution channels, and retail channels, Plasco ID has served over 100,000 customers in the United States and internationally, and has made the Internet Retailer Top 500 list for seven consecutive years.