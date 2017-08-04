Go4Ellis is not just for ATs to just earn some extra bucks. This service could potentially transform the youth sports arena in adapting and enforcing true health care policies - Linda Mazzoli, PATS Executive Director

The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers’ Society (PATS) recently entered into an agreement with Go4Ellis, a website and mobile app, that “connects coaches, leagues, tournament directors and camps with Athletic Trainers to create a safer youth sports environment” (http://www.go4ellis.com).

The youth population is continuing to become more and more active in the world of sports and some organized youth sports are starting as young as 3 years old. Many youth sport athletes are suffering major injuries prior to 13 years old and have no access to medical help during their play, nor do they have medical coverage prior to being in middle school or even high school. “Go4Ellis allows youth organizations the opportunity to have medical coverage at events that are completely vetted out for professionalism. It allows these groups a peace of mind on proper health care coverage for all participants” states Linda Mazzoli, Executive Director for PATS. The concept for Go4Ellis began when a large-scale lacrosse tournament needed athletic trainers (ATs) to provide services for their event. It became more and more difficult to find available professionals that were qualified to provide appropriate services. Thus, Go4Ellis was created. Go4Ellis ensures that the Athletic Trainers are appropriately credentialed and it ensures event operators that the athletic trainers are qualified to provide the services that are needed. Separate from the sponsorship with PATS, Go4Ellis is also an exclusive provider for the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. It is available across the country and very user-friendly. “I have the app and am a big fan of how simple it is. You download the app, fill out your information, including your NATA number. You can even upload your state license, your proof of liability insurance, a copy of standing physician orders and child abuse clearances”, ensures Sara Miraglia, PATS Corporate Sponsorship Co-Chair. Companies and organizations looking for athletic training services, who participate with Go4Ellis, are then able to post opportunities on the mobile app for athletic trainers to view.

The ultimate goal of Go4Ellis is to become more widespread across the country and make it very easy to have an athletic trainer at every event ranging from youth sports programs all the way to high school sports. As Linda Mazzoli points out, “Go4Ellis is not just for ATs to just earn some extra bucks. This service could potentially transform the youth sports arena in adapting and enforcing true health care policies.” With this agreement, Go4Ellis will hopefully become the new, simple way to find athletic training coverage and less sporting events will go without athletic training services.

For more information about Go4Ellis or to sign-up for free, visit https://www.go4ellis.com or search for Go4Ellis in the app store on your mobile device.

For more information regarding this topic of to schedule an interview with PATS President Gaetano Sanchioli, MS, LAT, ATC, PES, (president@gopats.org) please contact Linda Mazzoli, MS, LAT, ATC, PATS Executive director at patsexecutivedirector(at)gopats(dot)org.

The Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers’ Society, Inc. is a progressive organization of licensed healthcare professionals who work under the direction of a licensed physician. Our society continues to increase public awareness and education regarding Athletic Trainers and the Athletic Training profession while serving as the premier source of information for public safety, injury and illness prevention, early intervention, patient care, and healthcare delivery for the physically active in the Commonwealth.

“The Keystone to a Healthy and Physically Active Life”