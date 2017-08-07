Wood Street Celebrates 15 Years of Success

“We’d like to thank our team, families, and, of course, our clients. None of this would have been possible without each and every one of you!” Jon-Mikel Bailey, President and Co-Founder of Wood Street, Inc.

Wood Street is pleased to announce that today marks its 15th year in business. Wood Street was started as a small partnership working out of two locations – a basement, and an attic.

But the collaborations started much earlier. The name “Wood Street” actually comes from the street in Frostburg, MD where the partners had all lived at one point or another. They all worked together at various times on web and graphic design projects before coming together to found Wood Street. So, when it came time to name the business, “Wood Street” was the only idea that felt absolutely perfect.

Over the last 15 years Wood Street has been refining their process and building up their skillset. Now, Wood Street is one of the most sought-after web design firms in the Washington, DC metro area. And in the last 5+ years, they’ve grown their nationwide reach considerably. Wood Street now has clients from coast to coast.

Their focus, since day one, has been on the user. Who will be using the website, app, interactive presentation, print materials, and so forth? And what are their needs? It’s this focus that has allowed the company to not only grow and be successful, but to be the kind of solutions provider that their clients need and return for.

And that user-centric approach will continue to be their focus for the next 15, 30, 100 years!

Jon-Mikel Bailey, President and Co-Founder stated “We’d like to thank our team, families, and, of course, our clients. None of this would have been possible without each and every one of you!”

About Wood Street

Wood Street is a web design and development firm offering services that range from web and interactive development to traditional print and internet marketing solutions. Serving clients from across Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C., nationwide and now globally, Wood Street provides high-end design and development solutions that help businesses stand out and succeed. http://www.woodst.com.