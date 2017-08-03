The New 2018 ROUSH F-150: Command Attention. On and Off the Road.

The 2018 ROUSH F-150 The 2018 ROUSH F-150 is mean, bold, and loud. This truck stands out from the crowd.

The highly-customizable 2018 ROUSH F-150 can be built from virtually any Ford F-150 with countless trim, color, and engine combinations, and features a host of aggressive body modifications, including a ROUSH Front Grille with integrated Clearance Lightning, an aggressively-styled Front Bumper Cover, and unique Fender Flares with front and rear Clearance Lighting. This F-150 wouldn’t be a ROUSH vehicle if it didn’t emit a growl to match its sinister looks, so a ROUSH Side-Exit Exhaust System has been included to provide a perfectly robust tone.

The ROUSH F-150 is built to conquer the concrete jungle and the muddy off-road, so ROUSH continues to work with FOX to equip the ROUSH F-150 with a 2.0 Performance Series Suspension System featuring Coilovers and Shocks with Guards. The result is a looming, elevated stance and improved off-road capabilities. New ROUSH 20-inch Wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson® Baja ATZP3 305/55 rubber sit in all four corners, and Locking Lug Nuts with a Key Bag are included.

The F-150 flaunts its ROUSH bloodlines with a graphics package including ROUSH Hood Graphic, Windshield Banner, Side Rocker Heritage Graphics, and a Tailgate Graphic. There is also an optional bedside off-road-themed graphic available.

Inside, carpets are protected from mud and debris by ROUSH Molded Front and Rear Floor Liners by WeatherTech®, and a Serialized Console Badge documents the ROUSH authenticity. A ROUSH Owner’s Manual Supplement helps to explain the features of the 2018 ROUSH F-150.

“The 2018 ROUSH F-150 is mean, bold, and loud," says Kevin McLoughlin, Vehicle Product Line Manager. "This truck stands out from the crowd.”

A ROUSHcharged version of the 2018 F-150 is planned for release later this year.