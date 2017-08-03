Kia Selects OEC for Collision Parts Ordering and Fulfillment

OEConnection LLC (OEC), the leading automotive technology provider for original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) distribution networks, announced that Kia Motors America has added CollisionLink to its collision parts marketing program. The CollisionLink parts ordering and fulfillment solution will allow Kia’s dealer network to access competitive pricing on eligible OE parts and expand their market penetration in the U.S.

Kia is the 23rd automotive dealer network in North America to use CollisionLink to facilitate their parts marketing program. With the addition of Kia, virtually 100 percent of all consumer vehicles on the road in the U.S. are now supported by CollisionLink.

“We are excited to bring Kia on board and to assist with their collision parts program,” said Bill Lopez, OEC Vice President & General Manager, Collision. “With our CollisionLink solution, Kia dealers can compete more effectively and increase their OE part sales while also improving order processing efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

“Selecting CollisionLink will provide our retailers with competitively priced OE parts,” said Greg Silvestri, Executive Director, Service Operations. “We chose CollisionLink because it has become a standard operating procedure among body shops who prefer to use OE parts at competitive prices. CollisionLink also streamlines the dealers’ workflow when processing orders to better serve their customers.”

By the fourth quarter of 2017, all Kia dealers will have access to their collision parts marketing program via CollisionLink.

About OEC

OEConnection (OEC) is the leading automotive technology provider for OEM distribution networks, enabling automakers and dealerships around the world to deliver parts and service information quickly and accurately into the hands of repairers in collision, fleet, mechanical and retail segments, as well as their own service lanes, through a suite of parts cataloging, supply chain, pricing, ecommerce, service and business intelligence solutions. OEC serves nearly 70 international auto brands and fleet companies, and more than 100,000 dealership and repair customers worldwide. OEC is headquartered in the greater Cleveland area at 4205 Highlander Parkway, Richfield, Ohio, USA, 44286. Additional information is available at http://www.oeconnection.com or by emailing Geo Money at Geo.Money(at)oeconnection(dot)com.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit http://www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at http://www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.