Purolator International Named a Top Third-Party Logistics Provider

Purolator International, a leading provider of North American logistics, today announced that it has been named to Inbound Logistics’ 2017 Top 100 3PL Providers list. Every year Inbound Logistics editors evaluate more than 300 3PLs to ultimately pick the top 100 nationwide. Purolator International was recognized for its recent product expansions, as well as its overall commitment to innovation and customer service.

While traditionally know for Northbound Canadian trade, Purolator introduced a U.S. expedited forwarding service this year. This significant offering provides complete U.S. coverage using a connected distribution network made up of hubs, airports, and qualified transportation partners.

Another example of Purolator International’s product growth is PuroPost Plus. Purolator International recognized a need for U.S. ecommerce companies looking for a faster, all-in service for shipping to Canadian consumers and expanded its ecommerce solution PuroPost to create PuroPost Plus with guaranteed 2-5 day delivery to all residential addresses in Canada. This business-to-consumer product has been very successful with Purolator International’s shipment volume doubling every year since its initial introduction in 2013.

“Purolator International continues to provide the logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains. Purolator International is flexible and responsive, anticipating customers’ evolving needs,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “Purolator International deserves recognition for providing the innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2017.”

“It’s been an exciting year for us, and we’re proud to once again be recognized on this highly respected list of 3PLs,” said John Costanzo, President, Purolator International. “Innovation has been at the core of our growth over the years. In addition to domestic expedited forwarding and PuroPost, we have also built customized solutions to meet the needs of specific markets, such as aviation.”

A key component of these news services – and in fact, all of Purolator International’s offerings – is an elevated level of personal service Purolator International has branded the PuroTouch. Every customer has a dedicated contact within Purolator International who takes a hands-on approach to transportation management, from the very first call to final delivery. Customers benefit from the flexibility of convenient scheduling including later pickup times, customized handling, and issues management to ensure shipments arrive on time and safely. Purolator International has a less than 1% loss and damage claims rate.

“Purolator International has a specialized focus on customer service. Every shipment, phone call, and back office task is performed with the goal of making our customers supply chains operate more efficiently. To save time, give more options, exceed expectations and ultimately provide value to the entire operation,” continued Costanzo.

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Provider's list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers we feel are best equipped to meet and surpass readers’ evolving outsourcing needs. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our readers’ burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy for IL editors, and the process becomes increasingly difficult as more 3PLs enter the market and service providers from other functional areas develop value-added logistics capabilities. The service providers we selected are companies that, in the opinion of IL editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.

The complete list of the 2017 Top 100 3PL Providers appears in the July issue.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics the leading trade publication targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.

About Purolator International

Purolator International is a subsidiary of Purolator Inc., a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Purolator International specializes in the air and surface forwarding of Express, Freight and Parcel shipments, customs brokerage, and fulfillment and delivery services to, from and within North America. Purolator International has received numerous industry awards for its superior service and innovative solutions, including “100 Great Supply Chain Projects” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, “Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners” by Supply Chain Brain magazine, “Top 100 3PL Providers” by Inbound Logistics, and Logistics Management’s “Quest for Quality Award.” In addition to facilities throughout New York, Purolator International has locations in key U.S. markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Nashville, Newark, Houston, Indianapolis, New York, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and St. Louis.

For more information about Purolator International, visit http://www.purolatorinternational.com