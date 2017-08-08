Shilo Inns was looking for a solution that could resolve several pain points. We found an answer that will support our brand in SkyTouch.

Shilo Inns, a mid-priced hotel chain operating 31 hotels predominantly on the west coast of the United States, and SkyTouch Technology, a premier hotel property management system (PMS) provider, announce an agreement to bring the cloud-based SkyTouch Hotel OS® to Shilo properties.

“Shilo Inns was looking for a solution that could resolve several pain points,” said Shannon Hemstreet, COO of Shilo Inns. “We found an answer that will support our brand in SkyTouch.”

The SkyTouch Hotel OS will be implemented at corporate owned locations as well as franchised locations, and many others are quickly switching to SkyTouch because of its easy-to-use platform, improved rate management and 24/7 customer support.

The SkyTouch product also features a mobile-friendly Property Management System that allows hotel staff to manage front desk operations, room inventory, check-ins and check-outs, guest folios, housekeeping and reporting. SkyTouch’s Rate Management System utilizes a “Best Available Rate” pricing strategy to help hotels optimize revenue. And the SkyTouch Distribution Management solution provides hotel companies with 2-way connectivity to leading OTAs, CRS and GDS solutions.

“This is a great moment for both Shilo Inns to reap the benefits of a cloud-based PMS, and for SkyTouch to service such a great brand,” said Todd Davis, CEO of SkyTouch. “We have seen a lot of success with brands like Shilo Inns, and we are looking forward to offering them the SkyTouch Hotel OS.”

