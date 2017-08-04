SmartLinx Solutions, a workforce management solutions company, recently launched SmartLinx University, an array of training and educational offerings to help clients master its core solutions and optimize usage to produce the most desirable outcomes and ROI. The new offerings include a self-service portal for enrolling in affordable, instructor-led online training sessions, along with interactive eLearning courses accessible at any time, place, and pace.

“We’re always looking for exciting new ways to help our customers save time and money,” says Director of Customer Support and Education Jamie Danjoint. “After listening to client feedback, we’re thrilled to provide a whole host of new cost-effective options to optimize their ROI. By investing in education, clients can decrease onboarding costs, enable existing users to refresh their skills, and ultimately transform all users into power users of our products.” Designed to train users on SmartLinx’s flagship solutions, the new educational services are tailored to four distinct stages of product knowledge — Onboard, Launch, Expand and Boost — and are conducted via instructor-led online sessions or self-paced eLearning courses.

SmartLinx University allows clients to register online for prescheduled, multi-client sessions limited to just 10 people to ensure direct interaction and personalized attention. Clients also can "white label" the training for their employees by uploading their own content in addition to the content provided by SmartLinx.

SmartLinx’s inaugural eLearning courses — web-based, mobile-friendly, and available 24/7 — engage participants through training lessons that seamlessly progress from novice to advanced levels. SmartLinx clients who enroll in eLearning now will receive a special, limited-time “early adopter” discount and enjoy access to all new courses upon release at no extra cost.

SmartLinx Solutions transforms workforce management with innovative, relevant solutions that drive high-performing organizations. Thousands of workplaces rely on SmartLinx to manage, monitor, and optimize their people resources and costs. Founded in 2000, SmartLinx serves clients with a solution suite that includes applicant tracking, staff schedule optimization, time and attendance, human resources, payroll, employee self-service, business analytics, licensing and training management, ACA compliance management, mobility and time clocks, offered with direct access for management and their teams.

