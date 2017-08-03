The Hot Vendors identified by Aragon Research are helping enterprises increase efficiency to reach their business goals faster.

The need for agility and speed is a top priority for enterprises who are looking to replace analog processes with fully digital end-to-end processes. In every area of the business, the goal is operational excellence. The Hot Vendors identified by Aragon Research Inc. in the Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Video, and Visual Collaboration markets are helping enterprises increase efficiency by enhancing processes and by collaborating visually to reach their business goals faster.

Regarding the BPM market, Jim Sinur, VP Research and Research Fellow at Aragon Research said, “Processes are still important to organizations and are key to many digital efforts.” Digital Transformations will increasingly require better end-to-end process management. The Hot Vendors in BPM report identifies five vendors who each have a unique approach to supporting process management for new digital implementations, manual work, and traditional applications.

In Enterprise Video and Visual Collaboration, "both offer enterprises ways to collaborate and communicate visually," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "Both of these areas are converging as providers race to offer a more integrated work experience that Aragon refers to as Digital Work Hubs." The Hot Vendors in Enterprise Video report identifies three vendors who are helping enterprises distribute video quickly with a complete video platform. In the Visual Collaboration market, Aragon identifies four Hot Vendors who are allowing enterprises to collaborate globally and in real-time by using digital whiteboards.

