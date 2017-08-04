Don Champagne joins FlexManage as new regional director for Louisiana

FlexManage is proud to announce Don Champagne as the new regional director for their Louisiana market, splitting their south-central region into two markets, Texas and Louisiana.

Don brings more than two decades of legal and financial C-level expertise to this new role. He will be responsible for supporting existing FlexManage clients in market and continue to aid the growing demand for IT managed services in an underserved market. Customers throughout Louisiana can expect Don to bring a solid understanding of what it takes to simplify a law firm or corporate legal department’s IT environment. In an increasingly complex and changing IT landscape, Don brings a strong consultative approach that leverages FlexManage’s cloud, consulting and legal IT Managed Services.

“I am excited to work with all of our clients throughout the great state of Louisiana,” says Don Champagne. “I was first a customer of FlexManage’s before joining the team, and that experience working with all of the leaders and building strong relationships with their CEO and VP of Managed Services, I can personally attest to the quality service and IT strategy FlexManage provides. Taking this role allows me to give back to the legal community that has served me well for so long. It also allows me to help pay it forward for other customers looking to take control over their IT costs and simplify their IT environments like FlexManage did for me!”

Prior to working at FlexManage, Don was executive director at Kean Miller, one of the largest law firms in Louisiana. Don is also an honorary lifetime member of the Association of Legal Administrators New Orleans Chapter, where he once served as Chapter President and Chairman, Business Partner Sponsorship Program.

“FlexManage has experienced strong growth in the South-Central region over the last few months,” says Lee Hovermale, chief executive officer at FlexManage. “With a rapidly growing managed services portfolio and heavy focus on expanding our footprint in the legal industry, having Don lead our growth efforts for Louisiana will further position us as a leader in the managed services space.”

About FlexManage

FlexManage provides flexible and scalable IT services to help customers harness the power of technology and become agents of change, driving modern business transformation. We specialize in delivering reliable consulting, cloud and managed services, empowering our clients to envision solutions that enable growth, new revenue streams and greater productivity through the effective use of technology. To learn more about FlexManage, visit http://www.flexmanage.com or call 1-877-752-0451.