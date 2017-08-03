Altium Announces First Annual PCB Design Summit

AltiumLive 2017 PCB Design Summit will take place this fall in North America and Europe AltiumLive 2017 will provide designers an amazing opportunity to learn from, be inspired by, and contribute to the PCB design community. - Ted Pawela, Chief Marketing Officer at Altium

Altium has announced its first annual PCB design conference created to help engineers grow their design expertise and contribute to the advancement of the electronics design community. “AltiumLive 2017: Annual PCB Design Summit” will grant attendees the opportunity to learn new skills, interact with like-minded engineers, and get inspired to design next-generation electronics from industry icons and design masters.

“AltiumLive 2017: Annual PCB Design Summit” was designed specifically for those who want to expand their engineering knowledge and design skills with two days of live workshops, professional development courses, and more. Also featured will be exciting industry keynotes from leading authority on HDI technology and former GENTEX CTO Happy Holden, esteemed signal integrity expert and former Senior Principal Engineer of L-3 Avionics Systems Rick Hartley, and high-speed design authority Lee Ritchey of Speeding Edge. With courses that cover specific solutions to common design challenges, attendees will learn tips and tricks to help them achieve success through each stage of the design process, from concept to manufacturing. Designers at top technology companies around the world will share their unique insight into best practices for successful PCB design.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting some of the world’s top PCB design professionals at this unique event,” said Ted Pawela, Chief Marketing Officer at Altium. “With our agenda of expert speakers, professional development courses, product updates, and even a charity design challenge benefiting STEM education, AltiumLive 2017 will provide designers an amazing opportunity to learn from, be inspired by, and contribute to the PCB design community.”

ALTIUM DESIGNER® 18 AND ATINA™ PRODUCT LAUNCHES

AltiumLive 2017 attendees will also have the opportunity to experience upcoming Altium product releases before they become available worldwide, including highly-anticipated solutions Altium Designer 18® and ATINA. Technical experts from the Altium Research & Development team will be on site to answer questions and provide insights on the Altium toolset while giving live demonstrations of several exciting new technologies.

Additionally, conference attendees can discover a wide range of new solutions from Altium partners in the Technology Expo. Altium partners interested in exhibiting at the Technology Expo can get more information by sending an email to pr(at)altium(dot)com.

REGISTRATION FOR ALTIUMLIVE 2017 IS NOW OPEN

Registration for “AltiumLive 2017: Annual PCB Design Summit” is now open with locations in Europe and North America. The North American event will take place in San Diego, California on October 3rd and 4th, 2017, while the European event will be held in Munich, Germany on October 24th and 25th, 2017. Due to the limited space of the event, early registration is encouraged for anyone interested in attending. Early bird pricing is available until August 15th.

For more information or to register for “AltiumLive 2017: Annual PCB Design Summit”, please visit the event information page.

INTERESTED IN PRESENTING AT ALTIUMLIVE 2017?

Altium is looking for presenters to share their experience solving an industry challenge at AltiumLive 2017. PCB designers are encouraged to submit their topic for consideration; registration fees are waived for presenters.

Deadline for submissions is August 15th, 2017. Click here to submit your topic.

