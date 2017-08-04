200000 There is no better endorsement then letting your customer tell your story

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s largest customer success content platform for B2B business software & services, has surpassed 200,000 pieces of vendor-generated customer success review content on the platform. Founded in 2014, FeaturedCustomers continues to advance as the leading platform for vendor generated customer success review content which helps prospects validate business software & services purchasing decisions to meet their business needs.

“We launched our vendor generated customer success review platform in 2014 because we believed providing a 3rd party resource for potential B2B buyers to research and discover business software & services through vendor produced customer success review content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos would provide the greatest level of transparency for B2B prospects. There is no better endorsement than letting your customer tell your story,” says FeaturedCustomers founder, Jeff Eichel

Eichel continues, “I am excited that everyday we help thousands of B2B software & service prospects research and validate their purchasing decisions. In a recent survey of B2B buyers, 71% of prospects in the awareness stage and 77% in the evaluation stage cited case studies, success stories, and testimonials

as the most influential type of content they want to see use when making a final purchasing decision.”

About Featured Customers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s leading customer success review platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services with the help of over 200,000 pieces of vendor validated customer success review content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

Everyday thousands of B2B buyers from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s use the FeaturedCustomers platform to validate business software & services purchasing decisions to meet their business needs. For more information, go to FeaturedCustomers.com.