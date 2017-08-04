Our blockchain remittance product HC Remit has gained high traction among the Middle Eastern, Indian, Malaysian and Philippine remittance corridors. Raj’s experience will be of tremendous value to us. - Eashwer Kollata, Board Member, HashCash Consultants

The brain behind ICICI Bank’s blockchain success, Raj Chowdhury has joined HashCash Consultants as Managing Director.

Raj led ICICI Bank to be the first in the country to execute Trade Finance and Remittance using blockchain technology in 2016. He was also the first to take a blockchain Payment wallet to production for the Bank. Chowdhury’s name has become synonymous with blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the region through his speeches and contributions in leading journals such as Business World and Economic Times.

According to HashCash Executive Board correspondent, Raj will prioritize in managing and growing the company’s partnerships in Gulf, Singapore and India among various other functions.

“We are bringing in a Managing Director and a well-known blockchain technologist at a time when our blockchain remittance product HC Remit has gained high traction among the Middle Eastern, Indian, Malaysian and Philippine remittance corridors. Raj’s experience in the intersection of Blockchain and Banking will be of tremendous value to us”, said Eashwer Kollata, a member of the Board at HashCash.

According to sources, Raj is on the board of Stellar Development Foundation and works closely with Ethereum Foundation to establish standards in this area. He is currently counseling the Union of Arab banks and is expected to address the GITEX session on blockchain and banking to be held on OCT 10th this year in World Trade Center, Dubai where 25 GCC region banks are likely to participate.

About HashCash Consultants: HashCash Consultants is a Blockchain company registered in USA and India as HashCash Consultants, LLC and BlockBase Consultants Pvt. Ltd respectively. HashCash builds banking products that integrate with blockchain platforms such as Stellar, Ethereum, Corda and Hyperledger Fabric. It partners with banks globally to integrate their core banking systems to blockchain products and platforms. HashCash’s product portfolio includes, HC Commerce, HC Remit, HC Pay and HC Trade Finance.

About ICICI Bank Ltd: ICICI Bank Ltd is India’s largest private sector bank. ICICI Bank's subsidiaries include India's leading private sector insurance companies, securities brokerage firms, mutual funds and private equity firms. Its presence currently spans 17 countries.