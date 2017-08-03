VirtualPBX Desktop Softphone Wins 2017 Communications Solutions Product of the Year We had to ensure that each platform functioned in concert with one another as well as that the integration contributed to the value of both business tools independently, as well.

VirtualPBX announced that is was the recipient of the prestigious Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award presented by telecommunications industry monitor, TMC. The 2017 Product of the Year was awarded to the VirtualPBX Desktop Softphone for a combination of its excellence in facilitating a streamlined use of the wildly popular VirtualPBX Dash VoIP for business platform as well as for its recent integration of the ubiquitous CRM software from Salesforce. This combination marks a benchmark for hosted telephony in that it brings together two of the most rapidly growing software platforms available for modern businesses.

“Pairing the VirtualPBX Desktop Softphone with Salesforce CRM was more than just overlapping the two systems,” said Lon Baker, VirtualPBX’s COO, “We had to ensure that each platform functioned in concert with one another as well as that the integration contributed to the value of both business tools independently, as well.”

VirtualPBX leveraged a variety of engineering techniques to accomplish this lofty goal, and according to the independent judges at TMC and Internet Telephony, they passed the test with flying colors. Not only did they successfully maintain the functionality of each standalone technology, Dash VoIP and Salesforce CRM, but they also achieved an improvement in each platform respectively in the process. The CRM benefits from having the entire suite of data visualizations including time to respond to leads, weekly call activity, lead responses/conversion, and call duration. Additionally, the VirtualPBX Desktop Softphone benefits from this integration by being able to click-to-call contacts directly out of a salesperson’s CRM window.

“The VirtualPBX Desktop Softphone is truly an innovative product and this integration makes it one of the best communications solutions brought to market this year,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s Chief Executive, ”Per usual, I’ll be looking forward to continued excellence from VirtualPBX in 2018 and beyond.”

VirtualPBX Desktop Softphones are available for use in conjunction of the award-winning Dash VoIP service and the Salesforce CRM Integration is available as a premium to any extension on the network. For more information about the VirtualPBX Desktop Softphone with CRM Integration, VirtualPBX VoIP Plans, and to learn about VirtualPBX Professional Network Services in general, visit VirtualPBX.com.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX was founded in San Francisco in 1997 and brought some of the first commercially available hosted PBX service to market for small business owners. Born from the advent of the hosted telecom industry and driven by the innovative vision of its founders, VirtualPBX continues to deliver leading edge telephony products for business. Backed by award-winning, local, in-house support teams, VirtualPBX offers an array of services including disaster recovery, network monitoring and optimization, and professional system management.

