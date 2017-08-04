Property damages due to wildfires account for approximately $2.2 billion in losses annually to insurers. To combat this, Chloeta, a wildland fire suppression and consulting firm, is now offering expanded loss prevention and risk mitigations services, to better service the property casualty industry.

Chloeta has partnered with underwriters, agents, and brokerages nationwide, providing 24/7 threat monitoring, hazard threat assessment and consulting to policy holders. The firm’s trained firefighters provide pre-supression services, which include diminishing potential threats by installing sprinklers and using flame retardants, such as fire blocking gel, to prevent fire from encroaching insured properties. Following the fire, Chloeta will assess any damages the incident may have caused and report back to the insurance companies who have contracted their services.

Mark Masters, Chloeta CEO, said the firm is dedicated to preventing as much damage to homes and businesses as possible. “Our main goal is to diminish claims. Our step-by-step mitigation tactics are performed by qualified personnel with years of experience to provide our clients and their properties with the ultimate protection,” said Masters. “We also integrate with local emergency responders to coordinate our mitigation efforts.”

Chloeta is an international provider of emergency services solutions and is a Native American owned and operated enterprise with locations in: California, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma and Florida. For questions or inquiries regarding Chloeta’s insurer services, please contact Sarah Flores via email at SFlores(at)Chloeta(dot)com or call Chloeta at (877)-245-6382.