Hyatt Place Hotel Planned for Grand Boulevard at Sandestin Town Center

Howard Group, a Northwest Florida-based portfolio real estate development company, has announced plans to develop an 84-room, five-story Hyatt Place hotel in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The project team and local dignitaries attended the ground-breaking ceremony at the hotel’s future site at the west end of the town center. Howard Group will develop and own the hotel. Howard Hospitality, a division of Howard Group specializing in hotel management, will manage Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard. The project will bring an estimated 100 construction and hotel operation jobs to Walton County. It is projected to open in late 2018.

Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard is the first Hyatt branded hotel in the South Walton area. Howard Hospitality is collaborating with HVS Design, a Maryland-based interior design firm specializing in the hospitality industry, to design the hotel interior. Paying homage to South Walton’s flourishing arts and culture community, the hotel will feature a custom designed theme of local artwork that will be a focal point in the lobby and continue throughout the common areas. Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard will also feature more than 1,600 square feet of continuous and versatile meeting space for up to 100 people.

“The Hyatt Place brand is a natural fit and distinctive addition to Grand Boulevard’s Town Center. Hyatt Place hotels offer travelers a combination of stylish design, convenient amenities, forward-thinking technology, and thoughtful service,” stated Karen McNevin, Vice President of Hospitality and Human Resources for Howard Group.

Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard hotel will bring the brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-fi and 24-hour food offerings, to the South Walton area. The new hotel will be in walking distance to the dynamic Grand Boulevard Town Center and its ever-growing retail, dining, office and entertainment options including Grand Park, Boulevard 10 Movie Theater, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie and the upcoming opening of Emeril’s Coastal Italian Restaurant.

“Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard is a great example of our continued focus on growing premium hotels that will attract business and leisure travelers alike,” said Jason Gregorek, Vice President of Real Estate and Development for Hyatt. “I want to offer my congratulations and thanks to everyone at Howard Group and Howard Hospitality who collaborated with us in order to bring this development to fruition.”

Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard will feature:



84 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

Gallery Kitchen Breakfast, a free hot breakfast for guests available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

24/7 Gallery Menu & Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night

Coffee to Cocktails Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

Odds & Ends program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

1,600 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

24-hour Gym featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

The lead lender on Hyatt Place Sandestin at Grand Boulevard is Trustmark National Bank. Recognized as one of the top construction firms in the nation, Crossland Construction Company, based out of Kansas, has been signed to build the hotel. The architectural design team is Slattery & Associates, located in Boca Raton, FL.

For more information, visit http://www.howardhsp.com.