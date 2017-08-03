Patients with tooth loss can now receive dental implants in Eden Prairie, MN, for a more affordable price by taking advantage of two dental implant promotions currently being offered by Dr. Andres Sanchez. Dr. Sanchez is an experienced periodontist who is offering a $250 credit toward the placement of a single dental implant, including the initial exam. He is also offering All-on-4® full-arch tooth replacement solutions starting at $15,500.

Many patients with missing teeth want a long-term tooth replacement solution that will fully restore dental functionality and offer a complete smile. Many choose to receive dental implants in Eden Prairie, MN, because they are known to last a lifetime and restore oral health. Dr. Sanchez is a leading periodontist and a Diplomate in the American Board of Periodontology and is highly experienced in placing dental implants. Dr. Sanchez offers computer-guided implant surgery, and he utilizes the latest CBCT 3D imaging technology to ensure that each implant he places is inserted with the highest degree of accuracy.

Individuals who have lost one or two teeth have the option to receive single dental implants, which are composed of strong posts inserted directly into the jaw bone and a natural-looking crown attached to the top. They are reliable and do not compromise the health of adjacent teeth like bridges do. Those who have lost multiple teeth or an entire arch of teeth have the option of being fitted with All-on-4 implant supported dentures, which are convenient and durable prostheses that are secured in place with just four or more implant posts. They are not designed to be removed like traditional dentures, and they provide long-term dental functionality when cared for properly.

Patients with missing teeth are encouraged to learn more about the current promotions Dr. Sanchez is offering for All-on-4 or single dental implants in Eden Prairie, MN. A consultation with Dr. Sanchez, experienced periodontist, can be arranged by calling PerioWest at 952-479-4705.

About the Doctor

PerioWest is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. Dr. Andres R. Sanchez received his Certificate & Master’s Degree in Periodontics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 2004. He is a Board-Certified with the American Board of Periodontology. In addition, Dr. Sanchez has been involved as a primary author in more than ten scientific papers published in major periodontal and implant dentistry journals. To learn more about Dr. Sanchez and the services he provides, please visit his website at http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-479-4705.