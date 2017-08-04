Nephrology Associates Acquires Signature Nephrology

This acquisition allows patients of middle Tennessee to continue to receive excellent treatment for all aspects of chronic kidney disease across a vast network of office and clinic locations.

News Image

Nashville, TN (PRWEB)

Nephrology Associates, PC announced today the acquisition of Signature Nephrology. This acquisition allows patients of middle Tennessee to continue to receive excellent treatment for chronic kidney disease, kidney transplant, kidney stones, dialysis (home and in-center), hypertension, diabetic nephropathy, lupus nephritis, proteinuria, polycystic kidney disease and pregnancy related renal issues.

Patients from Signature Nephrology will have access to Nephrology Associates' multiple outpatient clinic locations in middle Tennessee, as well as provider presence in over 20 area hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.

No additional terms of the transaction were disclosed.

