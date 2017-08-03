At the leading-edge practice, Dr. Smile, Drs. Hossein Javid, Katy Chahine, Michael Belton, Jose Perea, Neeraj Saran and Ester Feldman are currently offering consultations without a referral to new patients seeking treatment for gum disease in El Segundo, CA. When the soft and hard tissues that support a dental implant become infected, periodontist, Dr. Chahine, often recommends a laser peri-implantitis procedure rather than traditional oral surgery. This method successfully eradicates disease without the need for needles, scalpels and incisions.

Dental implants rely on the fusing of the anchor post to the jawbone to keep them firmly in place. Brushing, flossing and regular dental checkups are important to keep bacteria in check and promote oral health. When a person begins developing gum disease in El Segundo, CA, the inflammation causes pockets to develop around the posts of implants and the roots of teeth. Red, tender, bleeding gums are a signal that infection is harming the structures below the gum line, and a person should seek immediate attention from a periodontist.

Traditional treatment for gum disease in El Segundo, CA, involves scraping plaque from teeth and implants, removing the damaged tissue and treating infection. When the affected area is below the gum line and cannot be accessed, a periodontist typically must cut the gums for proper cleaning, extending healing time. With the minimally invasive BIOLASE WaterLase® iPlus™ 2.0 laser, Dr. Chahine treats diseased tissue without the need for incisions. The laser vaporizes bacteria, cauterizes wounds and stimulates bone growth through a procedure that is so gentle, many patients do not require anesthetic or numbing agents.

Those with peri-implantits can make an appointment at Dr. Smile by calling 310-643-6221 to learn whether they are candidates for minimally invasive laser treatment. More information about the multi-specialty team is available on the practice website at http://www.drsmiledental.com.

