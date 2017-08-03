Successful Centric PLM Go-Live for Cabbeen

Cabbeen Successfully Goes Live With Centric PLM Choosing the right solution makes implementation and ongoing maintenance so much easier. Centric has a lot of experience in the apparel industry and their market leading position gave us great confidence in their product.

Cabbeen Fashion Limited, a leading producer of casual menswear in China, has successfully implemented Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies.

Cabbeen was founded in Guangzhou in 1997 by its chairman and chief designer, Mr Ziming Yang, affectionately known as “Mr. Cabbeen”. Cabbeen masters multiple aspects of menswear; the design of apparel, footwear and accessories, brand management, wholesaling and retailing. It currently owns four fashion menswear brands: Cabbeen Lifestyle, Cabbeen Urban, Cabbeen Chic and 2AM. Its clothing retails in over 1,000 outlets across China and the company has won multiple Chinese fashion awards.

In order to support their growth strategy in the competitive and rapidly changing fashion market in China, Cabbeen announced their decision to implement Centric Software PLM solution in February 2017. They cited the need to restructure their internal supply chain to improve competitiveness and efficiency. The implementation took just four months, finishing in June, and the project teams from Centric and Cabbeen are proud to announce that the system has successfully gone live.

“We selected Centric because we were impressed by their adaptable and flexible platform,” explains Mr Chen Jun, CIO at Cabbeen. “Choosing the right solution makes implementation and ongoing maintenance so much easier. Centric has a lot of experience in the apparel industry and their market leading position gave us great confidence in their product. When we began the implementation, we looked forward to seeing a reduction in the amount of time the R & D team spent on data collection as well as improvements in visualization and overall efficiency. We are happy to report that our team is working much more efficiently now and we are already seeing positive results.”

“The fashion marketplace in China is extremely fast-paced and competitive,” continues Mr Chen. “Here at Cabbeen, we shortened our product launch period from 7-8 months to 5 months. Centric PLM has absolutely changed our way of working and has helped to provide a visible and standardized product development process. We can now build up systematic ways to manage our business. Taking color management as an example, we can manage colors in three different perspectives: color group, color range and color tone.”

“There are also cost saving benefits. The new platform enables us to order fabric smartly: we can order the first 30 percent when we start product development, then order another 30 percent around the pre-sales meeting. Last but not least, we can be more agile and flexible around launch dates, which means we can meet market demand in a better way. We are delighted to already see improvements in efficiency, reactivity and transparency, and we anticipate reporting more gains as our productive relationship with Centric moves on to the next stage.”

As Mr. Chen concludes, “Centric’s Agile Deployment(TM) methodology allowed us to complete this project rapidly and smoothly. In just a few months, we have completely overhauled the IT structure of our design and production operations. Centric PLM is helping us support business growth and respond rapidly to market demands. Our users are adopting the PLM system with enthusiasm and we are looking forward to the future.”

“When Cabbeen selected Centric earlier this year, we were excited to begin working with a company that is leading the way in men’s fashion in China,” says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “Now that Cabbeen has successfully gone live, we are proud to hear that they are already seeing positive results and we anticipate a long and successful partnership ahead.”

Cabbeen (http://www.cabbeen.com)

Cabbeen Fashion Limited is a leading fashion casual menswear company in China, which is principally engaged in the research and design of apparel, footwear and accessories, brand management, marketing and sales, and product development. According to China Fashion Association, Cabbeen is a leading Chinese designer brand based on factors including retail revenue, the number of retail outlets and brand awareness. The Company currently owns four fashion menswear brands: Cabbeen Lifestyle, Cabbeen Urban, Cabbeen Chic and 2AM.

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

(end)

Media Contacts:

Centric Software

Americas: Jennifer Forsythe, jforsythe(at)centricsoftware(dot)com

Europe: Kristen Salaun Batby, ksalaun-batby(at)centricsoftware(dot)com

Asia: Lily Dong, lilydong(at)centricsoftware(dot)com