This award is a result of Rain Bird’s dedication to measuring and improving their Employee Engagement.

The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to confer the distinction of Employee Excellence upon Rain Bird Corporation and welcomes them to the NBRI Circle of Excellence for the third year in a row. Rain Bird has earned this recognition because of the high levels of employee engagement and the commitment to continually improving the workplace.

“Employee Engagement drives Financial Performance,” said Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Organizational Psychologist at NBRI. “This award is a result of Rain Bird’s dedication to measuring and improving their Employee Engagement.”

The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that place a high value on employee engagement. These organizations demonstrate their dedication by conducting best in class survey research with NBRI and taking action based upon the results. NBRI commends the leadership of these organizations for their commitment to the Continuous Improvement Process and recognizes their achievements with the Circle of Excellence Award.

“Rain Bird is proud of our employees and their engagement in the company”, says Donna Millan, Rain Bird Human Relations Director. “Our employees work diligently to support each other and make Rain Bird a positive work environment. Thus we are honored to be recognized by NBRI for the past 3 years and be a member of the Circle of Excellence placing us above more than 75% of other companies studied.”

ABOUT RAIN BIRD

Based in Azusa, Calif., Rain Bird Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer and provider of #irrigation products and services. Since its beginnings in 1933, Rain Bird has offered the industry's broadest range of irrigation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the globe. Rain Bird has been awarded more than 450 patents, including the first in 1935 for the impact sprinkler. Rain Bird and The Intelligent Use of Water™ are about using water wisely. Its commitment extends beyond products to education, training and services for the industry and the community. Rain Bird maintains state-of-the-art manufacturing assembly facilities in the United States, China and Mexico.

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS RESEARCH INSTITUTE

NBRI conducts Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI’s research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI’s mission is to help their Clients set new standards of excellence in their industries, and their product offerings, such as Root Cause Analysis, ensures their clients will focus on the most impactful issues.

