August 3, 2017: Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premier provider of innovative, full-service mobile technology solutions today announced a project award worth in excess of $2 million to deploy the newly released Getac ZX70 rugged Android tablet over the next twelve months to an Indianapolis based transportation and bus routing integrated software provider.

“We continue to ensure our customers and partners receive market-leading, innovative, cost-effective rugged mobile technology solutions and services. Group Mobile’ proven real-world experience providing field based workers with best-in-class rugged technologies,” said Darin White, president, Group Mobile.

The Getac ZX70’s ergonomic one-handed design coupled with an ultra-bright screen enhances readability to further improve productivity and efficiency even in the toughest work environments. The ZX70 operates on the Android platform, is highly customizable with an open source operating system making this tablet well-known for its simplicity and energy-saving capabilities.

