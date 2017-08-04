During the week of August 12-18, 2017, Broward Community & Family Health Center (BCFHC) will join over 1,400 health centers and organizations across the United States to celebrate National Health Center Week . We will commemorate each day with health conscious themes and fun activities. Broward Community will launch a special event during the week of celebration. On Tuesday, August 15, 2017 BCFHC will host its 1st Annual Partnership Luncheon at the historic Tropical Acres Steakhouse. Our theme is Celebrating America’s Health Centers: The Key to Healthier Communities”. Our Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Pedro “Joe” Greer, Professor of Medicine, Founding Chair of the Department of Humanities, Health, and Society, and Associate Dean for Community Engagement at Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU HWCOM) in Miami, Florida.

“The goal of the luncheon is to keep the discussion, information sharing and strategies around healthcare at the forefront, as our nation faces uncertainty around the future of the Affordable Care Act”, says Broward Community’s CEO Rosalyn Frazier.

Dr. Greer has published over 25 articles and book chapters on topics from hepatic and digestive disorders to policy, poverty, and health in the US. Dr. Greer wrote Waking Up in America, an autobiographical account about his experiences, from providing care to homeless persons under bridges to advising U.S. Presidents George Bush Sr. and Bill Clinton. We are confident that this will be an enlightening event. Proceeds from this event will go towards the expansion of BCFHC’s Obstetrics, Pediatrics and Behavioral Health Services. Tickets are $50.00 per person and please contact Jerson Dulis for event sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales by email at jdulis@bcfhc.org or call 954-266-2963.

About the Broward Community & Family Health Center

Currently, in its 18th year of operations, Broward Community & Family Health Center, Inc. (BCFHC) is a level-three patient-centered medical home and safety-net primary care provider for Broward residents. The agency provides comprehensive services across life cycles, helping to increase access to primary care and reduce health disparities in Broward County, namely individuals from racial and ethnic minority groups. The agency serves some of the poorest families in the County. Many of these families live in urban pockets and are often excluded from the mainstream, because of continued regressive socio-economic conditions and lack of quality healthcare. These often marginalized residents represent a majority of the BCFHC’s patients, consisting of mostly Black and Hispanic.