Firewood Marketing Names Emmet McCaughey as Managing Director, Europe

Firewood Marketing has hired senior marketing executive Emmet McCaughey as Managing Director, Europe, to support the agency’s growing European presence based out of its Dublin, Ireland, office.

McCaughey brings significant experience in marketing, having worked with global brands such as Google, Dell, Facebook, and Twitter. He co-founded multidisciplinary marketing firm Acorn Marketing in Dublin, playing a pivotal role in the company’s success and growth before it was acquired by marketing firm Epsilon in 2012. At Epsilon, he served as the Senior Vice President for Agency Services across Europe.

“We look forward to working with Emmet and the rest of our talented Dublin team as we expand programs for clients interested in growing in this important region,” said Lanya Zambrano, co-founder of Firewood. “Emmet’s strong leadership, skills, and energy will play a key role in this expansion.”

“I’m really excited to be joining this fantastic team,” said McCaughey. “I think many companies claim to be a partner, but few truly integrate and work with their clients like Firewood. I’m looking forward to bringing their hugely successful model to Dublin and beyond.”

Firewood provides marketing services by partnering closely with clients through a traditional agency model and through a new “embedded” approach, providing marketing experts with deep domain experience who work on-site at client offices or in close proximity. As one of the pioneers of the embedded agency model in Silicon Valley, Firewood has attracted interest from tech companies looking for speed to scale, better efficiencies, and closer communication and collaboration from their marketing and advertising partners.

Firewood’s client roster includes Airbnb, Google, LinkedIn, and other start-ups and established tech brands alike.

Founded in 2011, Firewood has grown to now employ more than 140 people working across its home office and regional offices and at client locations. Its Dublin office, which was established in early 2017, is currently hiring for roles in creative services and other specialties.

About Firewood Marketing

